College football odds: How to bet Utah-Ohio State, point spread, more

The No. 11 Utah Utes will play in their first Rose Bowl against the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Utes and Buckeyes — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State (5 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ohio State -4 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -188 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Utah +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Buckeyes have seven wins against the spread (ATS) in 12 games this season. The Utes have four wins ATS in 13 games this season.

The Buckeyes have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) seven times in 12 games this season. The Utes hit the over in the O/U eight times in 13 games.

The Buckeyes are 7-5 ATS and 10-2 straight up (SU) when they score more than 20.6 points this season. The Utes puts are 4-5 ATS and 10-2 SU when they score more than 20.9 points.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"This game comes down to two things for me: motivation and toughness. Utah is beyond excited to play in this classic bowl game after winning the conference during a season they did not expect to have. … The Utes want to win this game deep down in their core.

"On the other side are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who did not win their conference for the first time since 2016 after losing to Michigan handily for the first time in 12 years. Ohio State's playoff aspirations were crushed in Ann Arbor, and sadly for this prized bowl game, the Buckeyes won't have the same motivation as the Utes.

"I'll take Utah with the points but look for them to win outright."

PICK: Utah (+4.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

Ohio State and Utah have a common opponent – the Oregon Ducks. The Buckeyes lost at home to the Ducks 35-28 on Sept. 11.

The Utes beat the Ducks twice in a 13-day span, including for the Pac-12 Conference championship 38-10 on Dec. 10.

The Utes are playing in the Rose Bowl game for the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Utah has won nine of its past 10 games after going 1-2 in non-conference play.

"The matchup favors the Utes' style of play, as they will attempt to run the ball as Oregon and Michigan did against Ohio State," Schwartz said. "Since the Utes' Week 5 bye, they've won eight of their nine games while scoring at least 28 points in every game."

Ohio State is 8-7 in the Rose Bowl, but the Buckeyes will be looking for their fourth consecutive win in "The Granddaddy of Them All."

The last time the Buckeyes lost in the Rose Bowl? It was Jan. 1, 1985, a 20-17 loss to the USC Trojans.

Utah's Cameron Rising, a transfer from Texas, is 187-for-298 passing (62.8%) for 2,279 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions

Running back Tavion Thomas has 186 carries for 1,041 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with 20 touchdowns.

Britain Covey, a 24-year-old receiver/kick returner, has accounted for more than 1,000 yards. Covey has 49 catches for 480 yards (9.8 yards per catch) with two touchdowns to go with 427. yards and two TDs on punt returns and 152 yards on five kickoff returns.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, receiving 12 first-place votes.

Stroud was 280-for-395 passing (70.9%) for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions.

TreVeyon Henderson is Ohio State's leading rusher with 1,165 yards on 166 carries (7.0 per attempt) with 15 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes will be without four key players who opted out of the game – wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (team leader with 5.5 sacks).

Olave led the Buckeyes with 13 touchdown catches on 65 receptions for 936 yards (14.4 per catch).

Wilson was second on the team with 70 catches for 1,058 yards (15.1 yards per catch) with 12 touchdowns.

The teams have met only once, with Ohio State winning 64-6 on Sept. 27, 1986.

