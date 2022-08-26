College Football College football odds: How to bet UConn-Utah State 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A team located in a city with 50,000 residents will have eyes of bettors on it as Week 0 opens the college football season on Saturday.

The Utah State Aggies, popular with long-shot bettors, will play host to the UConn Huskies on Saturday in Logan, Utah, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between the Huskies and Aggies from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet)

UConn @ Utah State (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Utah State -27 (Utah State favored to win by more than 27 points, otherwise UConn covers)

Moneyline: Utah State -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); UConn +1200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

With Utah State such a prohibitive favorite, FOX Bet trader Daniel Montanari said bettors should take a look at the over/under for the UConn-Utah State game.

"The total points line has been popular with bettors; line is now at 59.5 which we believe there is still value to take the over," Montanari said.

PICK: Over 59.5 points scored by both teams combined (bet $10 to win $19.09 total at FOX Bet)

The Aggies were a hot team in betting circles during the offseason as a few $1,000 bets were made to win $1 million if Utah State wins the national title.

To have a chance, Utah State needs to beat the Huskies, then knock off No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 3.

Utah State was 7-0 on the road last season and finished No. 24 in the country. The Aggies capped the 2021 season with a 24-13 win over Oregon State of the Pac-12 in the LA Bowl.

The Aggies averaged 452.2 yards per game, 18th in the country last season.

Independent UConn turned to Jim L. Mora to try and turn the program around. Mora previously was head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins and is the son of former longtime Colts and Saints coach Jim E. Mora.

The Huskies last had a winning season in 2010 and have been a combined 4-32 over the past three seasons played.

The Huskies are 2-21 since early in the 2019 season and are 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their past six season openers.

UConn has lost its past seven road games and is 0-5 in its past five games played in August.

The Aggies have won eight of their past nine games and are 7-1 ATS in their past eight. Utah State is 4-2 ATS in its past six games against independent teams.

The teams previously played in 2001 when the Aggies won 38-31.

