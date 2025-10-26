No. 3 Texas A&M Races Away From No. 20 LSU Behind Marcel Reed’s 4 TDs
Marcel Reed passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 3 Texas A&M turned a slim halftime deficit into a dominant 49-25 victory over 20th-ranked LSU on Saturday night.
KC Concepcion caught one of Reed's TD tosses and returned a third-quarter punt 79 yards for another score for the unbeaten Aggies (8-0, 5-0 SEC). They snapped a six-game skid in LSU's Tiger Stadium, winning there for the first time since 1994.
A&M is off to its best start since the 1992 Aggies went 12-0 in the regular season before losing to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
Reed passed for 202 yards and rushed for 108, highlighted by his 41-yard TD scramble, as he continues to build a case for Heisman Trophy consideration. Reed's other touchdown pass was a short flip to running back Jamarion Morrow, who covered most of the play's 24 yards after the catch. Morrow added an 11-yard TD rushing in the fourth quarter.
Garrett Nussmeier, who eschewed the 2025 NFL draft to return to LSU (5-3, 2-3), saw his highly anticipated senior season continue to crumble.
He passed for 168 yards, including a short TD pass to Trey'Dez Green, but the Tigers' offense could not keep up with Reed and Co. for 60 minutes.
LSU led 18-14 at halftime, thanks in large part to big special teams and defensive plays in the second quarter.
Jhase Thomas blocked an Aggies punt through the end zone for a safety.
A.J. Haulcy's interception in the end zone set up freshman Harlem Berry's 7-yard touchdown run that gave LSU a 15-14 lead.
Soon after, linebacker Harold Perkins intercepted a deflected pass near midfield. But LSU stalled in the red zone and settled for Damian Ramos' field goal for an 18-14 halftime lead.
The Aggies responded with two touchdowns within the first 6:13 of the third quarter — the first on Reed's 5-yard run on third down. LSU's next drive lasted three plays before Grant Chadwick's 60-yard punt gave Concepcion space to elude tacklers along the left sideline before cutting right into the open field and racing away to make it 28-18.
When Nate Boerkircher scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies led 42-18 — and Death Valley, where a raucous crowd produced ear-ringing volume in the first half, got quiet as fans began filing out.
The takeaway
Texas A&M: Under second-year coach Mike Elko, these Aggies continue to snap unflattering streaks, the Tiger Stadium skid being just the latest. Their 41-40 victory at Notre Dame last month was A&M's first on the road against a Top 10 team since since 2014. A 45-42 victory at Arkansas on Oct. 18 was the Aggies' first SEC road win since 2022.
LSU: Coach Brian Kelly's fourth season with the Tigers has taken a bad turn after it began with his team viewed as a favorite to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. LSU was ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll in September before sliding out of the top 10 with a loss at Ole Miss. After consecutive losses to Vanderbilt and A&M, they might not be ranked at all next week.
Up next
Texas A&M: At Missouri on Nov. 8.
LSU: At Alabama on Nov. 8.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 College Football Week 9 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
RJ Young's Projected 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket
College Football Week 9 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend
-
College Football Playoff Draft: How Many Teams Could Win the National Title?
Elijah Sarratt Followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana — and Became a Star in the Shadows
Heisman Hopeful vs. Hollywood Revival: Indiana, UCLA Set for Big Noon Showdown
-
2025 College Football Week 9 Picks: Back Indiana to Cover Huge Spread Against UCLA
College Football Week 9 Picks, Preview: What to Expect in UCLA-Indiana, More
College Football Week 9 Betting Report: Bettors Ready to Board Vandy Train
-
2025 College Football Week 9 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
RJ Young's Projected 24-Team College Football Playoff Bracket
College Football Week 9 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend
-
College Football Playoff Draft: How Many Teams Could Win the National Title?
Elijah Sarratt Followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana — and Became a Star in the Shadows
Heisman Hopeful vs. Hollywood Revival: Indiana, UCLA Set for Big Noon Showdown
-
2025 College Football Week 9 Picks: Back Indiana to Cover Huge Spread Against UCLA
College Football Week 9 Picks, Preview: What to Expect in UCLA-Indiana, More
College Football Week 9 Betting Report: Bettors Ready to Board Vandy Train