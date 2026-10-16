College Football
College Football
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
Published Oct. 17, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
No. 10 Texas Tech will host Arizona State on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.
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Moneyline
- Arizona State: +540
- Texas Tech: -800
Spread
- Arizona State +15.5: -110
- Texas Tech -15.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 50.5: -106
- Under 50.5: -114
From FOX Sports Research:
- Arizona State allows the second-most points in the Big 12 (27.8), and allowed 55 points in its last conference game.
- The Texas Tech defense is tied for third for the most interceptions this season with nine.
- Arizona State ended Texas Tech's undefeated last season in Tempe with a 26-22 win.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, TX
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