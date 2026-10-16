Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

No. 10 Texas Tech will host Arizona State on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

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Arizona State @ No. 10 Texas Tech Odds

Moneyline

Arizona State: +540

Texas Tech: -800

Spread

Arizona State +15.5: -110

Texas Tech -15.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 50.5: -106

Under 50.5: -114

Arizona State @ No. 10 Texas Tech Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Arizona State allows the second-most points in the Big 12 (27.8), and allowed 55 points in its last conference game.

The Texas Tech defense is tied for third for the most interceptions this season with nine.

Arizona State ended Texas Tech's undefeated last season in Tempe with a 26-22 win.

The Pick: Arizona State +15.5

How to Watch Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech