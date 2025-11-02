College Football
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Out for Season After Breaking Leg vs. USC
Updated Nov. 2, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola suffered a broken fibula in Week 10 and is done for the season. 

The injury happened early in the third quarter of the Huskers' game against then-No. 23 USC on Saturday night. Raiola stepped back to pass and was sacked by Trojans defensive end Anthony Lucas. Raiola also fumbled on the play.

Raiola required assistance off the field and did not return, with backup TJ Lateef taking over. Head coach Matt Rhule offered minimal details postgame but noted that Raiola wanted to come back despite being unable to run.

Raiola's knee injury ends his 2025 season early after playing nine games. He logged a 72.4 completion percentage on 250 pass attempts for 2,000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The sophomore signal-caller can't redshirt this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining going into 2026.

As the news started swirling online, Raiola posted a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram. 

"Thank y’all for your thoughts and prayers!" the caption read. "God’s vision and plan is so much greater than I can imagine!! Just a small bump in the road to a beautiful journey back to playing the game that I love!! Much love."

