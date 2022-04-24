College Football Nebraska football seeking help at defensive line 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

From Ndamukong Suh to Grant Wistrom, from Neil Smith to Jason Peter, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have a history of producing great defensive linemen.

That history only makes the situation facing the current team all the more troubling.

When 23-year-old veteran Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal this past week, it was a surprising blow to a unit that was already so thin that it couldn't even split into two teams for its spring game earlier this month.

"I had hair before spring ball started," Nebraska defensive line coach Mike Dawson told the Omaha World-Herald, "and now it’s gone."

Rogers was among the presumed starters for the upcoming season, but the 6-5, 295-pounder missed spring practice due to injury. He leaves Nebraska with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Cornhuskers currently have only nine scholarship defensive linemen after losing Rogers, as well as Ben Stille (graduation), Damion Daniels (NFL draft), Deontre Thomas (left football) and Jordon Riley (transferred to Oregon).

Sophomore Ty Robinson (11 starts) is the only player with any starting experience.

So what are the Huskers to do?

According to the World-Herald, Nebraska is pursuing players in the transfer portal, including TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, an accomplished pass rusher who attended the Huskers' spring game.

"It would take a load off some of the guys (to add someone)," Robinson said during the spring. "I can say that most of us have over 400 live reps in spring ball."

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.