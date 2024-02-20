College Football
Nebraska football announces spring coaching clinic keynote speaker — Bill Belichick
College Football

Nebraska football announces spring coaching clinic keynote speaker — Bill Belichick

Published Feb. 20, 2024 6:37 p.m. ET

The University of Nebraska football program, like similar programs across the country, is planning to host spring football clinics for players and coaches led by their own head coach, Matt Rhule, along with some special guest speakers. But the Huskers may have the biggest headliner of them all — Bill Belichick.

Yes, the former New England Patriots head coach will be a keynote guest speaker in April's "X & O's" coaching clinic led by Rhule, according to Nebraska football's social media accounts. 

It's the first prominent speaking engagement publicly revealed for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach since he mutually parted ways with the Patriots in January after 24 years there. Belichick also won two Super Bowls in the 1990s as New York Giants defensive coordinator. 

The 71-year-old still aims to coach but was passed over by teams with vacancies in the recent NFL coaching carousel, only formally interviewing with one team, the Atlanta Falcons, who hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach instead. Belichick is unlikely to coach in any capacity in 2024, since the San Francisco 49ers, who dismissed defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after their Super Bowl loss, are the only remaining team with a prominent vacancy on their coaching staff.

