Mississippi, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl
Mississippi, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl

Updated Dec. 19, 2023 6:09 p.m. ET

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has agreed to a contract extension.

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced the agreement Tuesday but didn't disclose any details. Kiffin has led the 11th-ranked Rebels (10-2) into the Peach Bowl against No. 10 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 (12 p.m. ET) and to the program's first two 10-win regular seasons.

"Our football program is experiencing unprecedented success under Coach Kiffin, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds under his leadership," Carter said. "In just four years, he has established our team as a sustained winner that is on a trajectory to championship status."

Kiffin has guided the Rebels to four consecutive bowl berths and two New Year's Six bowl appearances in the past three years. The Rebels have lost only two of their last 23 home games.

"We're doing things here that have never been done before, and with the commitment that our leadership and supporters are making, we have the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been established over the last four years," Kiffin said.

Kiffin and John Vaught are the only Ole Miss coaches with multiple 10-win seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

