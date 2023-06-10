College Football
Michigan's Donovan Edwards says he played most of last season with knee injury
Updated Jun. 10, 2023 9:01 p.m. ET

Donovan Edwards' dominating performance in Michigan's massive rivalry win over Ohio State last November just became even more impressive after what the Wolverines running back revealed Saturday — he was playing with a partially torn patellar tendon, per ESPN

Edwards, who ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-23 blowout at Ohio Stadium, also had a broken hand. He wore a cast during the game and had two screws in his hand at the time. The running back spent most of the year backing up star Blake Corum, but was pressed into the lead running back role after Corum suffered a knee injury against Illinois the week before the Ohio State game.

Edwards said his own knee injury came in Michigan's second game of the season against Hawaii. He told ESPN that he had surgery to repair the tendon in February and is on track to be ready for the 2023 season. 

"I'm up to par now, running, cutting, doing all that good stuff," Edwards said. "So, like that recovery wasn't going to take long, about four months to get full speed, three months for me to feel good."

Edwards also had 23 carries for 119 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, which took place after Corum underwent season-ending knee surgery. Michigan was upset, 51-45, by TCU in that game.

Corum and Edwards are both set to return to Michigan next season and will likely share lead running back duties in the Wolverines' talented backfield.

