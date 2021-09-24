College Football Michigan vs. Rutgers odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Through three games of their 2021 college football season, the Michigan Wolverines are steamrolling teams, having outscored their opponents by a combined 107 points so far.

And in Week 4, the Wolverines are once again expected to win going away. Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Michigan vs. Rutgers ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

RUTGERS @ No. 19 MICHIGAN (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -20.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1600 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.62 total); Rutgers +900 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "Quietly, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are pummeling teams. With low expectations this season, they're the fourth or fifth most talked-about team in the Big Ten.

"I watched Michigan closely when I took Washington two weeks ago – terrible idea; I was a week early on the Huskies – and the Wolverines methodically pulled away.

"Michigan leads the country in rushing yards per game (350), while Rutgers is simply taking advantage of bad teams turning the ball over, as they lead the nation in turnover margin (+8).

"Last year, the Wolverines needed triple overtime to beat the Scarlet Knights, so there's no sneaking up here. This game features a large spread for a conference matchup vs. an undefeated team – especially with Wisconsin looming next week for the Wolverines – but beware of grabbing Rutgers like the public is doing.

"Two defensive backs are suspended for the Scarlet Knights after a paintball incident led to an arrest. Of the two, Max Melton is an impactful starter who already has two interceptions, a blocked punt, and a fumble recovery.

"Look for Michigan to pull away in this one."

PICK: Michigan (-20.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 20.5 points

