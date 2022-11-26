College Football
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party during game
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Watch Live Tailgate Party during game

1 hour ago

No. 3 Michigan is visiting No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in a contest that will determine entrance to the Big Ten Championship Game, a likely spot in the College Football Playoff, and of course plenty of bragging rights.

The huge contest can be viewed at Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app, but we'll also have a special treat — RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," will host a Live Tailgate Party during the game.

Young will be joined by a pair of special guests — former Ohio State running back Mike Weber Jr. and former Michigan running back Chris Howard — who will analyze the game, discuss the best Michigan/Ohio State players of all time, rank the best atmospheres in college football, and rank the five biggest games of the 2022 season.

They'll also answer questions from viewers, so make sure you send in yours, tune into the game, and stream the Tailgate Party right here to get in on all the fun.

