College Football Michigan State LB Wayne Matthews Could Play This Week After Scary Injury Updated Sep. 29, 2025 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews, who was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the Spartans’ game against then-No. 25 USC on Sept. 20, could return to action this weekend.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that Matthews "has got a chance to play" when Michigan State faces Nebraska on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FS1). Despite the injury late in the second quarter, Matthews reportedly was able to move around and participate lightly in practice last week.

Matthews was hurt while tackling USC running back Waymond Jordan in the red zone with 42 seconds left in the second quarter of the Spartans' 45-31 loss. After Matthews didn’t get up, his teammates immediately signaled for medical help. Michigan State’s medical staff tended to him on the field for several minutes.

Matthews’ jersey was cut off on the field before he was loaded onto a backboard and a cart as players from both teams watched quietly. He was then transported via ambulance to Los Angeles General Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans gathered for a team prayer huddle before they continued the game.

Matthews was released from the hospital and flew back to campus with the team Sunday, per ESPN. The school said late Saturday that Matthews' motor skills were intact and that he was medically cleared by the hospital.

Matthews is a fifth-year senior who spent his first three collegiate seasons at Old Dominion before joining Michigan State last year. He had two tackles against USC, giving him 26 through the Spartans’ first four games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share