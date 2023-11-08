College Football Michigan reportedly sends response to Big Ten, awaits potential penalty Updated Nov. 8, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan has responded to the Big Ten's notice of a potential disciplinary action, and will now wait and see if commissioner Tony Pettitti decides to punish the program over an alleged sign-stealing scheme, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The NCAA is currently investigating allegations of a scouting and sign-stealing scheme headed up by Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who has since left the program. But other Big Ten schools have pushed Pettitti to act more quickly, citing the conference's sportsmanship policy.

This set the stage for a potential legal showdown between Michigan and the Big Ten, as The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Michigan was prepared to take the conference to court if it levied any punishment before a full investigation had been completed.

According to ESPN, Pettitti was not expected to hand down any discipline before Thursday. It was also unclear what potential penalties might entail, but the report said head coach Jim Harbaugh would likely be the focus.

ESPN also reported that 11 Michigan lawmakers had sent a letter to Pettitti urging him not to rush the process.

"It is essential that the Big Ten Conference not take any disciplinary action against the University of Michigan until the final results of its own or, more appropriately, the NCAA investigation are officially announced," the letter read, in part, according to ESPN. The letter stated that the lawmakers would "vigorously support Michigan" in the interest of due process.

