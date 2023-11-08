Michigan reportedly sends response to Big Ten, awaits potential penalty
Michigan has responded to the Big Ten's notice of a potential disciplinary action, and will now wait and see if commissioner Tony Pettitti decides to punish the program over an alleged sign-stealing scheme, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
The NCAA is currently investigating allegations of a scouting and sign-stealing scheme headed up by Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who has since left the program. But other Big Ten schools have pushed Pettitti to act more quickly, citing the conference's sportsmanship policy.
THE LATEST ON THE MICHIGAN SIGN-STEALING INVESTIGATION
- Blake Corum says he had no business with Connor Stalions
- Why is sign-stealing an issue? Don't blame the technology
- Michigan is prepared to take Big Ten to court
- Michigan claims Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers shared its signs
This set the stage for a potential legal showdown between Michigan and the Big Ten, as The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Michigan was prepared to take the conference to court if it levied any punishment before a full investigation had been completed.
According to ESPN, Pettitti was not expected to hand down any discipline before Thursday. It was also unclear what potential penalties might entail, but the report said head coach Jim Harbaugh would likely be the focus.
ESPN also reported that 11 Michigan lawmakers had sent a letter to Pettitti urging him not to rush the process.
"It is essential that the Big Ten Conference not take any disciplinary action against the University of Michigan until the final results of its own or, more appropriately, the NCAA investigation are officially announced," the letter read, in part, according to ESPN. The letter stated that the lawmakers would "vigorously support Michigan" in the interest of due process.
-
Michigan claims Ohio State, Rutgers, Purdue shared its signs, according to report
CFP Rankings 2023: Respect for Michigan, Big Ten is clear
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Big Ten reportedly has notified Michigan of potential disciplinary action
Michigan prepared to take Big Ten to court if punished without full investigation
Ex-CFB staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines' signs
-
College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix
-
Michigan claims Ohio State, Rutgers, Purdue shared its signs, according to report
CFP Rankings 2023: Respect for Michigan, Big Ten is clear
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Big Ten reportedly has notified Michigan of potential disciplinary action
Michigan prepared to take Big Ten to court if punished without full investigation
Ex-CFB staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines' signs
-
College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix