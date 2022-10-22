College Football LSU trolls Lane Kiffin on Twitter after upsetting Ole Miss 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LSU got its biggest win of the young Brian Kelly era Saturday with a 45-20 drubbing of previously unbeaten No. 7 Ole Miss in Baton Rouge.

Not only did LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels torch Ole Miss's defense throughout the second half as the Tigers pulled away, but the LSU football Twitter account also landed a burn of its own on Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach was one of many on Twitter who made fun of an offseason video of Kelly dancing with a recruit:

But after beating Kiffin almost exactly nine months later, LSU was ready with its clap back:

The emojis are an apparent reference to another SEC head coach, Alabama's Nick Saban, who often refers to noise from outside his program as "rat poison." Kiffin is the former offensive coordinator at Alabama.

LSU has had a bumpy first season under Kelly with a last-second loss to Florida State in Week 1, a blowout home loss against Tennessee and narrow victories against struggling Auburn and Florida teams. But the Tigers' win over Ole Miss is their second against a ranked opponent in Death Valley under Kelly, having beaten a then-ranked Mississippi State team earlier this season.

LSU's Twitter account was also quick to respond to some who doubted the Tigers after falling behind 17-3 early against Ole Miss:

It marked the seventh straight win for LSU at home against Ole Miss and their fifth in six tries against Top-10, undefeated Ole Miss teams. Still, LSU fans were excited enough to storm the field in Baton Rouge once Saturday's game ended.

LSU fans rush Tiger Stadium after upset vs. No. 7 Ole Miss

