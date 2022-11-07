College Football LSU TE Mason Taylor (literally) shakes Baton Rouge with catch vs. Alabama 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a good weekend to be an LSU fan and part of the Taylor family.

LSU freshman tight end Mason Taylor, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and nephew of "Speak" co-host Joy Taylor, was the hero for the No. 10 Tigers in their stunning upset of No. 6 Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Mason caught a crucial touchdown pass from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the fourth quarter, then snagged the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime after first-year Tigers head coach Brian Kelly elected to go for the win. It marked the first time the Tigers have beaten their SEC rivals at home since 2010.

The catch and ensuing bedlam and field storm shook Tigers Stadium — literally. The jubilation of Tigers fans caused minor tremors to register on the LSU science school's in-house seismograph.

And while watching from afar, Mason's aunt Joy shared in that jubilation – as did Speak co-host Emmanuel Acho.

That elation had not worn off when Joy Taylor and Acho returned to the Speak set Monday.

"Sorry to the people in the bar I was at – actually, I'm not sorry at all," Joy said. "I was going crazy… I cried my lashes off. Auntie was losing her mind."

Co-host David Helman, an LSU graduate himself, pointed out that Mason Taylor's name will forever be known in Baton Rouge. Mason's aunt agreed.

"That's really an amazing moment," Joy said. "That's an all-time [memory], like for the rest of your life. You beat Alabama."

The win sent the Tigers up eight spots in the AP Poll to No. 7, their best ranking since they started No. 6 in 2020.

LSU, enjoying a surprisingly resurgent first season under Kelly, seems poised to move further up in the College Football Playoff Rankings when the next edition of the list is unveiled Tuesday.

