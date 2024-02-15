College Football
LSU running back Trey Holly charged with attempted second-degree murder
Published Feb. 15, 2024 9:47 p.m. ET

A Louisiana State University football player was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting last week that injured two people.

Treyvion Antwan Holly, a freshman running back, faces three charges — attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway, the Union Parish Sheriff said in a press release Thursday evening. Holly, 19, was booked at the Union Parish Detention Center, where he was held on a $512,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a shooting on Feb. 9. in Farmerville, a town in northern Louisiana. That night, around 10:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to an apartment complex for a reported shooting. Once there, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. More information about the victims, their injuries or condition was not immediately available.

In addition to Holly, two other teenagers were arrested. Jordan Ramond Jones, 18, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of handgun by a juvenile.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State University could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the 2023 football season, Holly rushed 11 times for a total of 110 yards and one touchdown during, according to data on the university's website. In October, Holly was named as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

