LSU Reportedly Makes Move to Formalize Brian Kelly Firing

Published Nov. 21, 2025 5:57 p.m. ET

With controversy still swirling around Brian Kelly's dismissal from LSU, the university reportedly made a significant move Friday in response to the former head coach's lawsuit over the move. 

The LSU board of supervisors authorized new school president Wade Rousse to inform Kelly via written notice that his contract has been terminated, per a report from The Advocate in Baton Rouge. The action is LSU's first since Kelly filed a lawsuit on Nov. 10 regarding the handling of his firing on Oct. 26 – a day after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.

In the lawsuit, it's alleged that Kelly was never "formally terminated" and fired without case, and the university declined to acknowledge that he's owed his full $54 million buyout. Kelly and his representatives also claim Nov. 10 is the first time that LSU informed him he would be fired for cause, which would reduce his buyout; Kelly reportedly turned down lump-sum payments of $25 and $30 million from LSU.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward didn't have the authority to fire Kelly. Woodward resigned on Oct. 30, the day after state governor Jeff Landry slammed him over the Kelly deal and said he would not hire LSU's next football coach.

Friday's move, per The Advocate, came after a "private executive session" in which LSU board member and chair of the athletics committee John Carmouche asked if Rousse could receive permission "in consultation with general counsel to review and, if appropriate, send Brian Kelly written notice of termination under his employment agreement."

The request was reportedly "passed without an objection." LSU issued a statement in the aftermath of the approval.

"Under Article VII, Section 1(L)(3) of the Board of Supervisors Bylaws, any personnel action relating to varsity athletics coaches with a salary over $250,000 requires board approval," the statement read in part.

Kelly joined LSU after the 2021 college football season on a 10-year contract worth $95 million. LSU went 34-14 under Kelly, including three bowl victories, but it failed to reach the College Football Playoff in any of his four seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

