College Football LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy Updated Dec. 9, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the first player since 2016 to win college football’s most prestigious individual award as part of a team that did not play for a conference championship.

The fifth-year player, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up with 292 first-place votes and 1,701 points, and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was third (51, 885), putting transfer quarterbacks in each of the top three spots. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr . finished fourth.

It was the closest Heisman vote since 2018, when Oklahoma's Kyler Murray beat Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for the award.

Daniels is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring, joining former LSU star Joe Burrow in 2019 and USC’s Caleb Williams last year. He is also LSU’s third Heisman winner overall, along with running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burrow led LSU to a national championship and Cannon’s team came close, finishing No. 3 in the country.

Daniels’ Tigers (9-3) slipped out of that race with two losses in the first six weeks, but he certainly wasn’t to blame.

Week after week he fueled the best offense in the country with his passing and running. Daniels finished the regular season with 3,812 yards passing and 1,134 yards rushing and 50 total touchdowns in 12 games. He leads the nation in total offense at 412 yards per game and is averaging an astounding 10.71 yards per play.

No. 13 LSU is set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, though Daniels has not yet decided if he will play.

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was the last player to win the Heisman on a team that lost three games and didn’t play for a championship — and Daniels’ production surpassed his.

LSU was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference race when it lost to Alabama in early November, despite 382 yards and three total touchdowns from Daniels.

While Daniels slipped from the playoff picture, his performance continued to demand attention. Against Florida, he became the first major college football player with at least 350 yards passing and 200 rushing in a game, going for a total of 606 yards against the Gators.

His teammates goaded him into flashing a Heisman pose during the game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Daniels said it was after that performance he started to believe winning the Heisman could be a reality.

Daniels’ evolution this season has been a revelation.

He began his career at Arizona State as a four-star recruit from Southern California under then-coach Herman Edwards. Daniels started all three seasons for the Sun Devils, proving capable but inconsistent. After a coaching change, he left for LSU to play for coach Brian Kelly.

Daniels led the Tigers to an SEC West title last year and when he decided to return for a fifth season of college football it was clear he could be part of the Heisman discussion.

He ended up dominating that conversation even though his team was out of the spotlight down the stretch of the season as LSU ran an aggressive campaign for its quarterback.

Daniels and the Tigers finished their season against Texas A&M on rivalry weekend, with Nix, Penix and Harrison playing high-stakes games with playoff implications.

Daniels was the leader in the clubhouse on championship weekend as Nix and Penix squared off in the Pac-12 title game.

Both played well in a dramatic game that decided a playoff spot, but — much like opposing defenses — neither could chase down Daniels.

Daniels was named AP Player of the Year on Thursday, then added Walter Camp Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassman quarterback) and the Davey O'Brien Award (best QB) to his trophy case on Friday.

Penix, who led the nation in passing yards this season with 4,218, won the Maxwell Award (player of the year) on Friday, while Nix won the Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman) and Harrison won the Belitnikoff Award (outstanding receiver).

Daniels and Penix finished 1-2 in every region, with Penix winning in the West and Midwest, while Daniels won the other four.

TOP MOMENTS FROM THE NIGHT

Daniels gave a touching speech following his victory, shouting out the other finalists.

"The competition is never over," he said. "I look forward to seeing you on Sundays."

Breaking down the final results

Penix wins jacket of the night, as Washington's quarterback had the names of his teammates and coaches printed on the inside.

Nix talked to former Heisman winner Tim Tebow about why he decided to leave Auburn for Oregon.

Harrison received an emotional greeting from Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Speaking of greetings, Daniels received a very special phone call from an LSU Heisman winner. "Jayden, it's Joe."

The four finalists all looked sharp hanging out with the trophy ahead of the ceremony.

Our writers took time to state the case for each finalist to win the award.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share