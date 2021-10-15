College Football Latest Super 6 winner joins list of lucky fans to win over $5 million combined 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eddie Motl

Special to FOX Sports

For Jeff Lang, Saturday, October 9, started just as any other normal weekend.

As a lifelong Iowa football fan, the current Denver, Colorado resident was getting ready to watch his then-No. 3 ranked Hawkeyes take on the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. But a few hours later, Lang was $10,000 richer, thanks to the FOX Bet Super 6 Big Noon Kickoff contest.

"I couldn’t believe I had won," Lang told FOX Sports. "I play the free app for fun and never expected to win, as I hadn’t won anything big before."

"When I was in high school, as part of a local radio promotion I won a bottomless glass of free [soda] pop for an entire year from a nearby convenience store," said Lang. "It was great except for the fact that the glass was actual glass. Well, as luck would have it, I dropped that glass and it broke, and I didn’t get a full years-worth of free pop!"

College football Super 6 contest winner Jeff Lang shows off the message informing him that he had won Saturday's $10,000 jackpot.

Lang first came across the FOX Bet Super 6 app while watching NFL games on FOX last season, where the free-to-play app calls on fans to take a shot at "Winning Terry Bradshaw’s Money." Lang immediately downloaded the app – "Which was very easy to do and doesn’t require any personal information," Lang said – and began entering his picks across a variety of contests and has been playing for years.

Lang made his selections in the free-to-play app’s Big Noon college football contest without much of a strategy. "I didn’t really have a strategy, per se, but given the fact that both Iowa and Penn State have strong defenses, I knew it wouldn’t be a high scoring game," said Lang. "I made my picks, went with my gut and it paid off!"

To Lang’s delight, his picks were a perfect 6-for-6, winning him $10,000!

Jeff's picks for Saturday's Super 6 contest. That's how easy it is to win!

And get this … Lang was the second consecutive winner of the BIG NOON college football contest on the Super 6 app.

In recent weeks, the jackpot has also been hit in the app’s NFL contests, too – first by Jonathan from Rhode Island who was awarded $100,000 of "Terry Bradshaw’s Money" on October 3 and then six players split the $25,000 jackpot in the app’s Thursday Night Football contest on October 7.

To date, the app has awarded more than $5 million dollars since launching in September of 2019.

A mountain of dough isn't the only thing FOX Bet Super 6 has given away over the past two years, either. Some of the biggest promotions have included not only cash but awesome prizes such as a brand-new Ford F-150 truck or a Camping World RV.

But back to Jeff. What does he plan to do with his Super 6 winnings?

"My family & I are taking a two-week Baltic cruise with stops in England, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Russia," said Lang.

