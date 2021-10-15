College Football
Latest Super 6 winner joins list of lucky fans to win over $5 million combined Latest Super 6 winner joins list of lucky fans to win over $5 million combined
College Football

Latest Super 6 winner joins list of lucky fans to win over $5 million combined

1 hour ago

By Eddie Motl
Special to FOX Sports

For Jeff Lang, Saturday, October 9, started just as any other normal weekend. 

As a lifelong Iowa football fan, the current Denver, Colorado resident was getting ready to watch his then-No. 3 ranked Hawkeyes take on the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. But a few hours later, Lang was $10,000 richer, thanks to the FOX Bet Super 6 Big Noon Kickoff contest.

"I couldn’t believe I had won," Lang told FOX Sports. "I play the free app for fun and never expected to win, as I hadn’t won anything big before."

"When I was in high school, as part of a local radio promotion I won a bottomless glass of free [soda] pop for an entire year from a nearby convenience store," said Lang. "It was great except for the fact that the glass was actual glass. Well, as luck would have it, I dropped that glass and it broke, and I didn’t get a full years-worth of free pop!"

College football Super 6 contest winner Jeff Lang shows off the message informing him that he had won Saturday's $10,000 jackpot.

Lang first came across the FOX Bet Super 6 app while watching NFL games on FOX last season, where the free-to-play app calls on fans to take a shot at "Winning Terry Bradshaw’s Money." Lang immediately downloaded the app – "Which was very easy to do and doesn’t require any personal information," Lang said – and began entering his picks across a variety of contests and has been playing for years.

Lang made his selections in the free-to-play app’s Big Noon college football contest without much of a strategy. "I didn’t really have a strategy, per se, but given the fact that both Iowa and Penn State have strong defenses, I knew it wouldn’t be a high scoring game," said Lang. "I made my picks, went with my gut and it paid off!" 

To Lang’s delight, his picks were a perfect 6-for-6, winning him $10,000! 

Jeff's picks for Saturday's Super 6 contest. That's how easy it is to win!

And get this … Lang was the second consecutive winner of the BIG NOON college football contest on the Super 6 app. 

In recent weeks, the jackpot has also been hit in the app’s NFL contests, too – first by Jonathan from Rhode Island who was awarded $100,000 of "Terry Bradshaw’s Money" on October 3 and then six players split the $25,000 jackpot in the app’s Thursday Night Football contest on October 7. 

To date, the app has awarded more than $5 million dollars since launching in September of 2019.

A mountain of dough isn't the only thing FOX Bet Super 6 has given away over the past two years, either. Some of the biggest promotions have included not only cash but awesome prizes such as a brand-new Ford F-150 truck or a Camping World RV.

But back to Jeff. What does he plan to do with his Super 6 winnings?

"My family & I are taking a two-week Baltic cruise with stops in England, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Finland and Russia," said Lang.

So what are you waiting for? There’s still a chance to win the Big Noon college football contest this week, as well as all of the rest of the weekend's Super 6 action! Just make sure you enter this week’s contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app — for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
The Power Of Bevo
College Football

The Power Of Bevo

The Power Of Bevo
No trip to Texas would be complete for Charlotte Wilder without the chance to meet Bevo, the 2,000-pound longhorn steer.
33 mins ago
Pack of Dawgs
College Football

Pack of Dawgs

Pack of Dawgs
How good is the Georgia defense? Rob Rang says all 11 starters for the No. 1 Bulldogs could eventually be NFL Draft picks.
3 hours ago
Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
College Football

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday

Win $25,000 On College Football Saturday
Georgia-Kentucky and Oklahoma St.-Texas highlight the major matchups in Week 7, and you could win big for free! Here's how.
5 hours ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 7
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 7

By The Numbers: CFB Week 7
Check out the numbers to know ahead of Georgia-Kentucky and the other key matchups on tap in Week 7.
8 hours ago
Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
National Football League

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet

Sammy P's Betting Tip Sheet
In sports betting, any information that can give you an edge is valuable. Sammy P shares the tips he's getting with you.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes