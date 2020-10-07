College Football Klatt Previews the Red River Showdown 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's edition of Breaking the Huddle, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked his top teams in the nation and previewed the Red River Showdown ahead of Week 6.

Klatt kicked it off with his Top 10.

(All odds provided according to FOX Bet)

Clemson (+250 to win the national championship), Ohio State (+300) and Alabama (+300) hold the top three spots, but according to Klatt, there isn’t a clear cut order for the teams.

While he may not be able to name a top team, he did point to the SEC as the top conference, with Alabama currently the cream of the crop.

“Alabama is a force. Alabama is not going anywhere and this might be one of the best teams I’ve seen at Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide put on a show in their 52-24 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama QB Mac Jones threw for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama’s newest star on offense, sophomore receiver John Metchie III turned five catches into 181 yards, including a 63-yarder in the fourth for two TDs.

Next up, Klatt broke down the two other SEC teams at the top of his list in No. 4 Florida (+1400) and No. 5 Georgia (+900).

Florida QB Kyle Trask continued his dominance, going 21-for-29 for 268 yards, four TDs, and one interception in a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Trask and TE Kyle Pitts hooked up for two scores, extending their total to six Kyle-to-Kyle TDs in just two games.

“Florida is also playing great football," said Klatt. "[Kyle] Pitts might be the best player in the country – the tight end from Florida. Trask has been unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, Georgia breezed past Auburn, 27-6, on Saturday night.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards, completing 17 of 28 passes, including a 21-yard TD.

The Bulldogs reeled off 24 points in the first half alone, continuing their stranglehold on the Deep South's oldest rivalry.

Arguably the most notable aspect of Klatt’s list is that heading into the Red River Showdown, neither Oklahoma or Texas is ranked in his Top 10.

Still, there is much at stake for both Big 12 teams, and Klatt broke down how Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler can improve in the biggest game of his young college career.

Rattler leads the conference in both passing yards (977) and interceptions (4), and Klatt explained how Rattler can clean up his play with four QB keys to success.

"No. 1 stay in the pocket until you’re forced to leave ... No. 2, know your protection at all times ... No. 3, take what the defense gives you ... and No. 4, never force the ball on an open field on a predetermined throw."

Oklahoma, despite their early struggles this season, boasts a successful history under coach Lincoln Riley. The Sooners have won the last five Big 12 titles, en route to three consecutive College Football Playoff berths.

Meanwhile, Herman is in his fourth season, but has yet to earn a conference title – much less a College Football Playoff appearance.

Klatt touched on why all the pressure is on Herman and the Longhorns coming into Saturday.

"No. 1, Texas is built to win this season ... No. 2, Oklahoma is in the middle of a reload ... No. 3, the losses to unranked teams just have to stop ... No. 4, at a minimum, they have to play for a Big 12 championship."

Texas leads the all-time series against Oklahoma, 62-48-5. However, the Sooners have won four of the last five meetings, and Oklahoma is favored by 2.5, even though the Sooners (1-2) have lost back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 1999.

If you missed this week's episode of Breaking the Huddle, check it out in its entirety below!

And make sure to share your thoughts on social media by following @joelklatt on Twitter. You even have the chance to be featured!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.