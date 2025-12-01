Joel Klatt: Only One Team Can Take Ohio State Into ‘Deep Water’ — Indiana

Ohio State finally broke its six-year drought against Michigan, and head coach Ryan Day did it in emphatic fashion.

Now, FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt wonders if there's anything — or anyone — standing in Ohio State's way of repeating as national champions.

"It's time to ask … is it the Buckeyes against the field?" Klatt said on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."

If you look at the betting odds, oddsmakers seem to think that might be the case. Ohio State has +160 odds to win the title, via DraftKings Sportsbook, with only one other team in sight: Indiana (+425). Klatt agrees with that sentiment, believing that the Hoosiers might be the only ones who can hang with OSU as we enter the postseason.

"Indiana is very good, and they're probably the other team that you would argue is the most complete team in the country outside of Ohio State, which is why I'm so excited to see that game on Saturday," Klatt said. "So, I don't want to shortchange the Indiana Hoosiers. I think that they're fantastic, but at the same time, Ohio State has proven now that you can ask. … Is it time to take Ohio State or the field in the College Football Playoff?

"With what they've shown and the complete nature with which they play, you might have to lean [in] that direction — defending national champion, [the] longest [winning] streak in America. This is starting to become a team where you have to at least pose the question: what team can take them into deep water? … Indiana is the only [team] on that list."

Will Indiana threaten Ohio State as the best team in the country? 👀

No. 2 Indiana is the only other team that enters conference championship weekend undefeated. Like Ohio State, Indiana also routinely dispatched opponents with ease this season. Indiana's 56-3 win over Purdue on Friday marked its eighth win this season by at least 25 points.

The Hoosiers also rank among the best in the nation in several categories. They're fifth in total offense and second in scoring offense (No. 1 among power conference schools). Defensively, they rank fourth in total defense and second in scoring defense. They're the only team in the nation to rank in the top five in those metrics, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a slight favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, as he leads the nation in touchdown passes with 32.

The Buckeyes, though, are either nearly as strong or better than the Hoosiers on both sides of the ball. OSU's defense might be the best unit college football has seen in a long time. Matt Patricia's defense has allowed just 7.75 points per game this year, with that number only slightly increasing to 8.56 points per game against Big Ten opponents.

Ohio State's offense doesn't rank as high as Indiana's in volume numbers, but the unit has been efficient, ranking 10th in points per play. The Buckeyes are also quarterbacked by a strong Heisman contender, with quarterback Julian Sayin sitting slightly behind Mendoza in the Heisman odds.

The Buckeyes' win over Michigan helped further solidify their standing as the clear No. 1 team in the nation, according to Klatt.

"All the teams that we're arguing about and talking about on the bubble in college football, they all have weaknesses — major weaknesses," Klatt said. "We know that. You look at some of these teams and you know they can be beat. The weaknesses don't show up for Ohio State. They're really great in every single facet. They're great statistically. They're terrifically coached on film. They play with fantastic leverage.

"They're sound and they have answers everywhere. That's what makes them so tough to beat."