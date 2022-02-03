Michigan Wolverines How did Jim Harbaugh end up back at Michigan? 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly headed back to the Michigan Wolverines after being passed over for the head coaching spot with the Minnesota Vikings.

The news comes one day after Harbaugh reportedly flew to Minnesota on Wednesday for an interview with the Vikings, who let Mike Zimmer go following an 8-9 campaign this past season.

Now, it appears the Vikings have shifted their focus to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to fill their vacant head coaching position.

Was Harbaugh really feeling Minnesota? Or was it a power play for the Michigan man?

Skip Bayless said on Thursday's "Undisputed" that it's undoubtedly the latter.

"I believe that off the field, Jim Harbaugh has always been the shrewdest of operators. I believe he has always — off the field — played chess to everybody else's checkers, but it is devious chess. It's cold-blooded, go for the throat chess. He was forced a year ago to take not just a pay cut — he got cut in half [by Michigan]. … He said ‘I'll show you,’ and he did. … And all of a sudden, Jim Harbaugh was back in good graces, but he needed new leverage.

Bayless continued with his perspective of the situation.

"I believe he went to the Vikings and he offered them a deal," Bayless said of Harbaugh. "It wasn't reserved. It's like he was in charge of the negotiation. He offered them a deal they could refuse because I believe he wanted [Jon] Gruden money –– $10 million a year for however many years, and he wanted total control of the operation.

" … I think he knew in his heart of hearts it's probably not gonna work. ‘If they take it, I’ll take it,' … but instead, he doesn't have to crawl back to Michigan. He strides back into the office at Michigan and says ‘OK, I’m not going to the Vikings, what're you gonna do for me?' … And he did it on National Signing Day just to spite them, just to rub their nose in the fact that they made him cut his salary in half."

Harbaugh boasts a 61-24 record through his seven seasons with the Wolverines. He won the Citrus Bowl during his first season with the program in 2015 and this past season, led Michigan to the College Football Playoff in their best season in more than a decade.

The Wolverines finished the 2021-22 season atop the Big Ten East at 12-2.

