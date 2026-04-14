Iowa Put on Probation for 1 Year, Vacates 4 Wins, More for Recruiting Violations

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been placed on probation for one year, will pay a self-imposed $25,000 fine and vacate four wins in 2023 as part of the resolution to an NCAA infractions case stemming from the recruitment of former quarterback Cade McNamara, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The NCAA found tampering violations occurred in 2022 when coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr had impermissible contacts with McNamara when he was enrolled at Michigan with the Wolverines and had not entered the transfer portal. Budmayr also communicated with McNamara's father before he entered the portal.

Ferentz previously agreed he violated head coach responsibility rules because of his awareness of and personal involvement in the violations. Iowa suspended Ferentz and Budmayr from the team's 2024 opener against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Iowa, the individuals involved and the NCAA enforcement staff agreed that, throughout November 2022, Budmayr participated in 13 phone calls with McNamara or McNamara's father as well as sending two text messages. Budmayr also arranged for McNamara to speak on the phone with Ferentz, who assured him that he would have a home in Iowa. After those communications, McNamara entered the portal and transferred to Iowa.

McNamara was the starter in Iowa's first five games in 2023 before he sustained a season-ending injury. The NCAA ordered Iowa to vacate wins over the Utah State Aggies, Iowa State Cyclones, Western Michigan Broncos and Michigan State Spartans.

"I am disappointed by the NCAA’s decision today," Ferentz said. "Throughout the process, our program has been open and honest about my mistake — contacting a potential player in the hours before it was permissible by NCAA rules.

"I felt it was important to make amends for the issue, which is why I voluntarily served a one-game suspension to start the 2023 season. I believe today’s decision by the NCAA vacating four wins in our 2023 season is overly harsh and inconsistent with the violation."

Iowa, in a self-imposed penalty, prohibited recruiting communication in the football program for two weeks this year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.