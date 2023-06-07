College Football 'The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations' debuts June 12 Published Jun. 7, 2023 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What do Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Ryan Day and Chip Kelly all have in common?

In addition to being four of the most influential coaches in college football, all four will be joining FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt as guests on his upcoming summer podcast series, "The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations."

Klatt will be speaking with the biggest names in college football as part of the new series, which is set to kick off Monday with a one-on-one conversation with Sanders.

Each week will feature a new interview as part of the podcast series, which will run throughout the summer and serve as a lead-up to the 2023 college football season. In addition to speaking with some of the top coaches in the country, Klatt will also sit down with conference commissioners, including Greg Sankey, who has led the Southeastern Conference since 2015. Other guests to appear on the series will be named at a later date.

The following trailer for the series was released Wednesday.

‘Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations’ Get ready for a special summer series of the "Joel Klatt Show," featuring some of the premier voices in college football.

Complete episodes of the podcast can be found on both Apple and Spotify. Additional video clips from each segment will be available across FOX Sports social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

FOX Sports will also feature complete in-depth write-ups from each episode, which can be found on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes

share