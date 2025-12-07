College Football
Indiana's Curt Cignetti After Big Ten Title: Top Seed 'Only Counts If You Finish' It
College Football

Indiana's Curt Cignetti After Big Ten Title: Top Seed 'Only Counts If You Finish' It

Updated Dec. 7, 2025 12:52 a.m. ET

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers are Big Ten champions once again, but it didn't take long for head coach Curt Cignetti to look ahead to what's next.

Cignetti's Hoosiers (13-0) beat No. 1 Ohio State (12-1), 13-10, to earn his 24th win — tying him for the most wins through a coach's first two seasons in Big Ten history. Cignetti, a now two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, stood on the winner's stage surrounded by his team and delivered a rousing response when asked about his team's run.

"We are Big Ten champions, and you talk about changing the way people think? I got three-and-half weeks to get this team humble and hungry for the playoffs," Cignetti said.

With Saturday's victory, Indiana will now clinch the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. And, while the accomplishment is one to celebrate, Cignetti made it clear he's not satisfied.

"It only counts if you finish there," he told FOX Sports' Joel Klatt.

Indiana Hoosiers Full 2025 BIG Ten Championship Ceremony | FOX College Football

Indiana Hoosiers Full 2025 BIG Ten Championship Ceremony | FOX College Football

Cignetti then joined the FOX post-game show to reflect more on the "gutty win." Indiana's incredible undefeated season will go down as the best in program history, and Cignetti believes the team's make-up set them up for the success they can now finally enjoy before getting back to business.

"It's been a little bit surreal, but it's all made sense when you watch the tape," he said. "We've had a lot of great leaders join this program, guys that can play football. Got a lot of great coaches that have been with me a long time. It's been a lot of fun, I don't look like I'm having fun, but I'm going to have fun when I get in that coaches room."

Like all coaches in his position, though, Saturday's celebration will be short-lived for Cignetti as he prepares to get his team ready for the postseason and a chance to win a national title.

"I got my ways to kind of bring ‘em back down to Earth, but we’re going to play good people," he said. "When you play good people, you got to play really, really good to be successful."

Curt Cignetti on Indiana WINNING Big Ten Championship: 'It Was A Gutty Win' | FOX College Football

Curt Cignetti on Indiana WINNING Big Ten Championship: 'It Was A Gutty Win' | FOX College Football

Cignetti and Indiana will officially learn more about their path to potentially winning the program's first national title with Sunday's CFP bracket reveal. But, for now, Saturday's historic win will keep the Hoosiers on the mountaintop while the rest of the field eagerly awaits the chance to knock them off come playoff time.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes