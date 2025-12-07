Indiana's Curt Cignetti After Big Ten Title: Top Seed 'Only Counts If You Finish' It

The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers are Big Ten champions once again, but it didn't take long for head coach Curt Cignetti to look ahead to what's next.

Cignetti's Hoosiers (13-0) beat No. 1 Ohio State (12-1), 13-10, to earn his 24th win — tying him for the most wins through a coach's first two seasons in Big Ten history. Cignetti, a now two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, stood on the winner's stage surrounded by his team and delivered a rousing response when asked about his team's run.

"We are Big Ten champions, and you talk about changing the way people think? I got three-and-half weeks to get this team humble and hungry for the playoffs," Cignetti said.

With Saturday's victory, Indiana will now clinch the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. And, while the accomplishment is one to celebrate, Cignetti made it clear he's not satisfied.

"It only counts if you finish there," he told FOX Sports' Joel Klatt.

Cignetti then joined the FOX post-game show to reflect more on the "gutty win." Indiana's incredible undefeated season will go down as the best in program history, and Cignetti believes the team's make-up set them up for the success they can now finally enjoy before getting back to business.

"It's been a little bit surreal, but it's all made sense when you watch the tape," he said. "We've had a lot of great leaders join this program, guys that can play football. Got a lot of great coaches that have been with me a long time. It's been a lot of fun, I don't look like I'm having fun, but I'm going to have fun when I get in that coaches room."

Like all coaches in his position, though, Saturday's celebration will be short-lived for Cignetti as he prepares to get his team ready for the postseason and a chance to win a national title.

"I got my ways to kind of bring ‘em back down to Earth, but we’re going to play good people," he said. "When you play good people, you got to play really, really good to be successful."

Cignetti and Indiana will officially learn more about their path to potentially winning the program's first national title with Sunday's CFP bracket reveal. But, for now, Saturday's historic win will keep the Hoosiers on the mountaintop while the rest of the field eagerly awaits the chance to knock them off come playoff time.