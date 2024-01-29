College Football In blow for Michigan, strength coach Ben Herbert to follow Jim Harbaugh to Chargers Updated Jan. 29, 2024 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chargers are getting a second Herbert in what appears to be a big win for Jim Harbaugh as he assembles his new coaching staff in Los Angeles.

Michigan head strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert is following Harbaugh to Southern California and joining the Chargers, according to multiple reports.

The decision comes as a bit of a surprise, as many speculated Herbert would remain in Ann Arbor following Harbaugh's departure. Herbert was even in attendance for Sherrone Moore's introductory press conference as Michigan's next head coach on Friday, which some viewed as a possible sign he would coach under Moore. But that won't be the case.

Herbert served as the program's head strength and conditioning coach over the last six seasons, joining the team in 2018 following a five-year stint at Arkansas. But the most impactful part of Herbert's tenure appeared to come over the last three seasons, with many crediting him for Michigan's turnaround since the start of the 2021 season en route to winning the national championship in 2023.

Harbaugh called Herbert the "X-factor" of Michigan's program as the Wolverines made their resurgence as a national title contender, promoting him to associated head coach ahead of the 2023 season and giving him a five-year extension that's worth at least $1 million per year.

"Nobody's got Herb," Harbaugh told FOX Sports' Michael Cohen ahead of the 2023 season. "Nobody's this good."

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt said on the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," that retaining Herbert should have been Moore's No. 1 priority.

"Ben Herbert is one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the country," Klatt said. "In fact, he's paid as such."

Michigan names Sherrone Moore as their head coach after Jim Harbaugh’s departure

Klatt also recalled a story Blake Corum told him of one of Herbert's workout sessions from last offseason, in which he had the team lift dumbbells that were chained together and walk around the field in groups after spending time in a pool of freezing water.

"What does that have to do with football? Nothing. What does that have to do with culture? Everything," Klatt said. "That's an example of why they talk about Ben Herbert so glowingly. When I heard that story, I immediately thought to myself, ‘That sounds eerily similar to a Navy seals training, where it's not about the training itself, but it's about the mentality and the culture that they're trying to build through the training.'

"You think about the way they dealt with some adversity this year, whether it was the Zak Zinter injury, Harbaugh's suspension — whether it was early in the year or late in the year — or it's fourth down against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, this team never blinked," Klatt added. "Then, you hear stories about Ben Herbert and you're like, 'Oh, OK, they practiced that in January at 6 a.m. in Ann Arbor, walking through the cold tub and then carrying dumbbells that were chained together around."

As Herbert departs Michigan, associate director of strength and conditioning Justin Tress is expected to be promoted to replace him, ESPN reported. Additionally, it's been heavily rumored that Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will follow Harbaugh, and now Herbert, to Los Angeles.





