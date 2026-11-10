How to Watch Wake Forest vs. SMU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

Wake Forest has won six straight and has not allowed more than 14 points in any of its last five games. SMU bounced back from a three-point loss at Syracuse with a home win over Virginia Tech on Nov. 6, and this is a matchup of the ACC's second- and third-place teams, both chasing first-place Miami.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. SMU

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

A pair of touchdowns against Merrimack pushed Carlos Hernandez to seven touchdown catches, and he leads Wake Forest with 945 receiving yards.

He has four 100-yard games, including 136 yards against Virginia on Oct. 31. SMU allows 193.9 passing yards per game and has only three interceptions. Hernandez's 78-yard catch shows he can turn a short throw into points, and the Mustangs will need safety help over the top to limit him in a game Wake Forest could control through the air.

Kevin Jennings has thrown 25 touchdown passes and has passed for at least 350 yards in each of SMU's last two games.

He threw four scores against Virginia Tech on Nov. 6 and leads the Mustangs with 2,764 passing yards. Wake Forest allows 225.0 passing yards per game and has 21 sacks, 5.5 from Langston Hardy. The Demon Deacons have only five interceptions, so Jennings should have chances to keep pushing the ball downfield against a secondary that has given up yards.

Ten rushing touchdowns lead SMU and belong to Kendrick Raphael, who has scored in each of his last three games.

He also leads the Mustangs with 755 rushing yards and has not fumbled this season. Wake Forest allows just 85.0 rushing yards per game, so this is a tough matchup on the ground. Raphael's 104-yard day against California on Oct. 24 is the kind of game SMU needs to keep Jennings in manageable downs and the Wake Forest pass rush guessing.

Wake Forest vs. SMU Odds

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