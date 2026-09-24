How to Watch Utah vs. Iowa State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Utah Utes visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA.

Utah is 3-0 after a 33-0 win over Utah State, while Iowa State is 2-1 after a 55-7 win over Bowling Green.

Utah has paired a 47.3-point offense with early stops. The Utes allow 8 points per game and 75 rushing yards per game. Iowa State brings its own defensive start to the opener. The Cyclones allow 11 points per game and 83.3 rushing yards per game.

The Utes are 8-point favorites over the Cyclones.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Utah vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jack Trice Stadium hasn't been kind to visiting quarterbacks, and Dampier arrives there off one of the most efficient stretches in the country: 53 of 74 passing for 690 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception, a 178.5 rating through three games. He was at his sharpest in Utah's 33-0 shutout of Utah State, throwing for 253 yards and two scores, and he has added 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season.

Utah is 3-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP poll heading into its first Big 12 game, and this is Dampier's first trip to Ames. Iowa State enters at 2-1 after allowing a combined 33 points across its first three games.

Parker leads Utah's backfield with 32 carries for 154 yards and three rushing touchdowns through three games, and he has doubled as a receiving option with 10 catches for 89 yards and three more scores. That combination gave him six total touchdowns through his first two games, the most by a Utah player since at least 1998, and he has kept producing behind a deep rotation that includes Daniel Bray and LaMarcus Bell, both averaging better than 10 yards per carry in limited work.

Iowa State is coming off a 55-7 win in which it ran for 365 yards as a team, its most in a game since 2011, and Parker's between-the-tackles style gives Utah a way to control tempo and limit possessions in its first Big 12 road trip of the season.

A week after setting Iowa State's modern-era mark for all-purpose yards, Flora heads into Big 12 play as one of the more productive backs in the country. He has 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, an 8.6 yards-per-carry average, and he broke out against Bowling Green with 194 rushing yards, touchdown runs of 61 and 42 yards, and a 66-yard punt return score for 296 all-purpose yards, the most by an Iowa State player since Leonard Johnson's 319 against Oklahoma State in 2008.

That performance pushed Iowa State to 2-1 heading into its Big 12 opener against a 3-0 Utah team. Flora's breakaway speed gives the Cyclones a way to answer with explosive plays in what should be a physical conference opener at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State's offense doesn't rest solely on Flora's legs. Raynor has added 110 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as a runner to go with his passing, distributing the ball to a receiving corps led by Omari Hayes and Dominic Overby, who have combined for 10 catches and 201 yards.

His dual-threat ability gives the Cyclones a second way to move the chains beyond the ground game, and it forces Utah's defense to account for both his arm and his legs as Iowa State opens Big 12 play at home.

Utah vs. Iowa State Odds

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