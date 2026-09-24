How to Watch UCLA vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The UCLA Bruins visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium, College Park, MD.

The Bruins are 3-0 after a 52-38 win over Purdue, while the Terrapins are 2-1 after a 35-26 loss to Virginia Tech.

UCLA has won with explosive ground production. The Bruins average 286.7 rushing yards per game at 7 yards per attempt and score 41.7 points per game.

Maryland protects the ball at home. The Terrapins have committed zero turnovers this season, fewest in the nation, and allow 69.3 rushing yards per game.

The Bruins are 1.5-point favorites over the Terrapins.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Maryland's defense allowed 314 passing yards in last week's 35-26 loss to Virginia Tech, the same week Iamaleava turned in the best passing performance of his college career. He went 19 of 31 for a career-high 276 yards and three touchdowns, adding 55 rushing yards, in UCLA's 52-38 win over Purdue. His season line now stands at 611 yards on 62.7 percent passing with a 139.0 rating through three games.

UCLA is 3-0 to open the season, and Iamaleava's ability to extend plays with his legs is a dimension Maryland's defense hasn't had to answer yet this year.

Knight has been the breakout story of UCLA's season, rushing for 345 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries, an average of 8.8 yards per attempt, through three games. He turned in his biggest outing yet against Purdue, running for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, a 9.8-yard clip.

Maryland's run defense allowed 131 rushing yards to Virginia Tech last week, and Knight now gets a shot at a front seven that has already been tested on the ground this season.

A 30-for-43, 359-yard, three-touchdown effort against Virginia Tech wasn't enough to beat the Hokies, but it confirmed Washington remains one of the Big Ten's more efficient passers. He's thrown for 892 yards and six touchdowns without an interception through three games this season, including two scores to Chris Durr Jr. in the loss to Virginia Tech.

UCLA's defense hasn't faced a passer with Washington's accuracy this season, and his turnover-free start gives Maryland a chance to stay competitive through the air.

Durr has been Washington's top target all season and set a program mark last week, catching 12 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia Tech to become the first Maryland receiver this century with back-to-back double-digit catch games, following a 10-catch, 106-yard outing against UConn. He leads the Terrapins with 28 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

UCLA's defense will have to account for him on early downs given how often Washington has already targeted him this season.

UCLA vs. Maryland Odds

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