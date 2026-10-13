How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The TCU Horned Frogs visit the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Baylor is 4-1 and TCU is 2-3.

Baylor’s offense has found its footing with quarterback DJ Lagway back from an ankle injury. He threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in a 55-19 win over Arizona State in Week 5, and receiver Gavin Freeman added seven catches for 115 yards.

TCU lost 17-10 to No. 10 BYU in Week 5. Receiver Kari Ashley was the bright spot with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears are 5.5-point favorites over the Horned Frogs, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -210 for the Bears and +169 for the Horned Frogs.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch TCU vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Jaden Craig has thrown for 1,400 yards on 157 attempts, 8.9 per attempt, with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He threw for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns against Grambling State on Sept. 12 and for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns against Arkansas State on Sept. 19.

Baylor has 18 sacks in five games, 3.6 per game, so Craig has to get the ball out early. TCU scored 13 against UCF and 10 against BYU in its last two games.

TCU's receiving yards have come in bunches for Ed Small, 164 against Arkansas State on Sept. 19 and 101 against Grambling State on Sept. 12, out of 403 on 28 catches this season. He has 1 touchdown and had 4 catches for 32 yards against BYU on Oct. 3.

Baylor has 5 interceptions in five games, so Small's downfield targets meet a secondary that takes the ball away. TCU is 2-3 and averages 25.4 points per game.

Baylor has gotten 8 touchdowns, 2.7 per game, and 2 interceptions on 133 attempts from DJ Lagway, who has played 3 of its 5 games. He threw 4 touchdowns for 306 yards at Arizona State on Oct. 3, a 55-19 win, and has 860 yards on 71 completions, 53.4%.

TCU has 10 sacks in five games, so Lagway faces a rush that has to be answered with quick throws. Baylor is 4-1, averages 34.8 points per game and allows 14.2.

Baylor's receiving group gives Gavin Freeman 42 catches for 479 yards, and he has caught at least 6 passes in all five games. He had 12 catches for 154 yards against Auburn on Sept. 5 and 7 catches for 115 yards at Arizona State on Oct. 3.

TCU has 2 interceptions in five games, so Freeman's targets come with little turnover risk. Baylor scored 23 against Colorado and 55 at Arizona State in its last two games.

TCU vs. Baylor Odds

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