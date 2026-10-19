How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-4) travel to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, to face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) in a CFB Week 8 regular-season contest on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Northwestern enters this matchup as one of the sturdier teams in the Big 10, carrying a 5-1 record and a three-game winning streak into the home contest. The Wildcats have been particularly dominant at Ryan Field, posting a perfect 4-0 record there this season. Their offense has averaged 33.5 points and 424.5 yards per game, while a turnover margin of plus-7 reflects a team that has consistently won the possession battle. A 2-1 conference record gives them a firm foothold in the divisional standings heading into the second half of the regular season.

Rutgers arrives having snapped a skid with its most recent victory, but the Scarlet Knights still carry a 2-4 record and a minus-5 turnover margin into this road game, challenges that have defined an inconsistent season. The team has averaged 31.2 points per game and 403.3 yards of total offense, leaning more heavily on the passing game at 265.8 yards per game through the air compared to 137.5 on the ground. A 1-3 home record has made road success essential for Rutgers to salvage its season, and a 1-1 mark away from Piscataway shows the capability is there, even if the consistency has been elusive.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

Stream: Peacock

Player to Watch

Northwestern enters this matchup with one of the cleaner offensive profiles in the Big 10, and Chiles is at the center of it. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and 9 touchdowns, and Northwestern has not thrown an interception as a team. That ball security stands out against a Rutgers defense that has only 4 interceptions and has allowed 26.8 points per game.

What makes Chiles especially important on October 24 is how his efficiency can shape the whole afternoon at Ryan Field. Northwestern averages 33.5 points and 424.5 yards per game, with 233 passing yards per game, so IF Chiles keeps the offense on schedule and avoids negative plays, the Wildcats can control tempo and force Rutgers to chase the game.

In a game where Northwestern may want to lean on balance and field position, Honig is the back worth tracking. He leads the Wildcats with 187 rushing yards, and his role matters against a Rutgers defense that has struggled to keep opponents off the board, allowing 191 points through six games.

Northwestern averages 191.5 rushing yards per game and has scored 14 rushing touchdowns this season, which gives Honig a clear path to influence this matchup even without huge volume. IF he helps Northwestern stay efficient on early downs and finish drives on the ground, that can keep the Wildcats in favorable situations and make their offense much harder to defend.

For Rutgers, the passing game is the clearest path to stressing Northwestern, and Lonergan is the player who can change the tone of the matchup. He leads the Scarlet Knights with 1,066 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes, helping power a Rutgers offense that averages 265.8 passing yards and 31.1 points per game.

The challenge is obvious. Northwestern has allowed only 13.5 points per game and has already come up with 6 interceptions, while Rutgers sits at minus-5 in turnover margin. IF Lonergan protects the ball and hits enough chunk throws to keep Rutgers out of long-yardage spots, the Scarlet Knights have a much better chance to make this a four-quarter game.

When Rutgers needs a changeup element in this matchup, Surace jumps out because of what he adds near the goal line and in the broader run game. He has 6 touchdowns this season, and Rutgers has leaned on him enough that his production is a real part of the Scarlet Knights' offensive identity.

This is where the matchup gets interesting. Northwestern has been strong at limiting scoring chances, allowing 102 total points in six games, but its sack production has been modest at 9 sacks. A mobile quarterback element can test that structure in a different way. IF Surace creates extra plays with his legs or finishes drives in short-yardage situations, Rutgers can stay within striking distance deep into the afternoon.

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