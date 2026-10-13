How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Maryland is 2-4 and Rutgers is 1-4.

Maryland comes in off a 45-16 loss at No. 5 Ohio State in Week 6. Quarterback Malik Washington completed 12 of 25 passes for 64 yards, a season low, and ran for a touchdown.

Rutgers is coming off a bye after a 47-15 loss to No. 6 Indiana in Week 5. Receiver KJ Duff has been the offense’s constant, with 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the first four games. Running back Antwan Raymond has 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Terrapins are 6-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights, with a total of 57.5 and a moneyline of -240 for the Terrapins and +188 for the Scarlet Knights.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Rutgers' quarterback has thrown 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in four games. Dylan Lonergan had 3 of those interceptions against UMass on Sept. 3 and 2 against USC on Sept. 19. He has 775 yards on 51 of 92 passing and threw 10 passes for 67 yards against Indiana on Oct. 3.

Maryland has 16 sacks in six games, so Lonergan faces a rush that can end a drive on its own. Rutgers is 1-4 and scored 15 against Indiana.

KJ Duff has 628 yards and 7 touchdowns on 33 catches, 125.6 yards per game, and he scored 3 touchdowns for 196 yards against UMass on Sept. 3. His longest catches went 78 and 77 yards, and he had 78 yards on 4 catches against Indiana on Oct. 3.

Maryland has 5 interceptions in six games, so Duff's deep catches face a secondary that has taken the ball away. Rutgers is 1-4 and allows 32.2 points per game.

Maryland's quarterback has thrown 6 interceptions against 7 touchdowns, 4 of them against UCLA on Sept. 26, when Malik Washington completed 18 of 38 for 142 yards. He threw for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 and for 64 yards on 25 attempts at Ohio State on Oct. 10.

Rutgers has 6 sacks in five games, so Washington has room to work. Maryland scored 23 at Nebraska on Oct. 3 and 16 at Ohio State on Oct. 10.

At least 7 catches in four of five games have given Chris Durr Jr. 46 catches for 476 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had 7 catches for 149 yards at Nebraska on Oct. 3 and 12 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns against Virginia Tech on Sept. 19.

Rutgers has 4 interceptions in five games, so Durr's catches come against a secondary that takes the ball away less than most. Maryland allows 32.7 points per game, the most in this matchup.

Rutgers vs. Maryland Odds

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