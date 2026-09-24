College Football
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
College Football

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 26, 2026 8:34 a.m. ET

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels visit the No. 21 Florida Gators on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL. Ole Miss is 3-0 after a 32-24 win over LSU, while Florida is 3-0 after a 44-39 win at Auburn.

Florida has won with high-end efficiency. The Gators average 54 points per game and 7.8 yards per play, fourth highest in the nation, with 21 touchdowns, fifth nationally.

Ole Miss brings a pass-heavy attack on the road. The Rebels average 330.7 passing yards per game, while Florida allows 94.7 rushing yards per game and 21 points per game.

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over Ole Miss.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Players To Watch

Three games into an unbeaten start, no quarterback in the SEC has been steadier than Chambliss, who has completed 77 of 110 passes for 924 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He was at his best in the biggest moment yet, going 33 of 48 for 363 yards and accounting for three touchdowns, including a 14-yard scramble that put Ole Miss ahead for good in a 32-24 win over LSU. That performance extended his touchdown-pass streak to 16 straight games, tying Eli Manning for third in program history.

Florida presents Chambliss's toughest true road test of the season, and how he handles a Swamp crowd after LSU rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter will say plenty about this Ole Miss team's ceiling heading into the meat of SEC play.

Efficiency has defined Florida's offense under Philo, who has completed 47 of 64 passes for 721 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions, a completion rate near 73 percent. He didn't need a huge yardage total to beat Auburn, throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown while the run game carried the load in a 44-39 win that pushed the Gators to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Ole Miss allowed 330 total yards in last week's win over LSU, and Philo will look to test that unit downfield after leaning on the ground game against Auburn.

Baugh has emerged as the engine of Florida's offense, rushing 54 times for 458 yards, the second-most in the FBS, and eight touchdowns, the most in the FBS, at an 8.5-yard clip. He was the headline performer against Auburn, breaking off 162 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, including 106 yards and two scores after halftime, and he already has a 75-yard touchdown run on his season tape.

If Baugh finds the same room against Ole Miss, he can shorten the game and limit the possessions for Chambliss and the Rebels' offense in Gainesville.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Odds

Learn more about the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

    Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

    2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

    Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

    Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    College Football Week 4 Expert Picks, Predictions For Oregon-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    'Ain’t Played Nobody': Just 4 College Football Teams Remain Without A Flaw

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

    2026 College Football Week 4 Expert Picks: Back Low Scoring In Iowa-Michigan

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 4: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

    Will Ole Miss Extend Streak? Can USC Top Oregon? Joel Klatt's Week 4 CFB Picks

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
Indiana vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
What Does It Take To Retain A Superstar QB? Mississippi State Is About To Find Out
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Josh Hoover And The Weight Of Escaping Fernando Mendoza’s Shadow At Indiana
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes