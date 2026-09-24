How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels visit the No. 21 Florida Gators on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL. Ole Miss is 3-0 after a 32-24 win over LSU, while Florida is 3-0 after a 44-39 win at Auburn.

Florida has won with high-end efficiency. The Gators average 54 points per game and 7.8 yards per play, fourth highest in the nation, with 21 touchdowns, fifth nationally.

Ole Miss brings a pass-heavy attack on the road. The Rebels average 330.7 passing yards per game, while Florida allows 94.7 rushing yards per game and 21 points per game.

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over Ole Miss.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Three games into an unbeaten start, no quarterback in the SEC has been steadier than Chambliss, who has completed 77 of 110 passes for 924 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He was at his best in the biggest moment yet, going 33 of 48 for 363 yards and accounting for three touchdowns, including a 14-yard scramble that put Ole Miss ahead for good in a 32-24 win over LSU. That performance extended his touchdown-pass streak to 16 straight games, tying Eli Manning for third in program history.

Florida presents Chambliss's toughest true road test of the season, and how he handles a Swamp crowd after LSU rallied from 17 points down in the fourth quarter will say plenty about this Ole Miss team's ceiling heading into the meat of SEC play.

Efficiency has defined Florida's offense under Philo, who has completed 47 of 64 passes for 721 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions, a completion rate near 73 percent. He didn't need a huge yardage total to beat Auburn, throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown while the run game carried the load in a 44-39 win that pushed the Gators to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Ole Miss allowed 330 total yards in last week's win over LSU, and Philo will look to test that unit downfield after leaning on the ground game against Auburn.

Baugh has emerged as the engine of Florida's offense, rushing 54 times for 458 yards, the second-most in the FBS, and eight touchdowns, the most in the FBS, at an 8.5-yard clip. He was the headline performer against Auburn, breaking off 162 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, including 106 yards and two scores after halftime, and he already has a 75-yard touchdown run on his season tape.

If Baugh finds the same room against Ole Miss, he can shorten the game and limit the possessions for Chambliss and the Rebels' offense in Gainesville.

Ole Miss vs. Florida Odds

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