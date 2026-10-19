How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Oklahoma Sooners in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Mississippi State enters Week 8 having dropped two straight, but the Bulldogs still carry a 4-2 record and have been one of the more productive offenses in the SEC this season. The team is averaging 32.5 points and 454.3 yards per game, including 277.8 passing yards and 176.5 rushing yards per outing. They have also converted 47.4 percent of their third-down opportunities, a mark that reflects the efficiency of their offense when the game is on the line. The turnover margin sits at -3, which has contributed to the recent skid and will be an area of focus at home in front of a Davis Wade Stadium crowd. With a 2-1 home record and a 2-2 conference mark, a win would keep Mississippi State competitive within the SEC standings.

Oklahoma arrives in Starkville at 3-3 overall and sitting on a one-game losing streak following a difficult stretch through conference play. The Sooners are 1-2 in conference games and have yet to win on the road this season, carrying a 0-2 record away from home. The offense has managed 21.3 points and 311.5 yards per game, with a passing average of 219.0 yards and a rushing average of 92.5 yards per contest. A third-down conversion rate of 33.7 percent has limited Oklahoma's ability to sustain drives, and a turnover margin of -8 represents a significant challenge as the Sooners look to reverse course in a road environment. A win on Saturday would move Oklahoma to .500 and provide critical momentum heading deeper into the SEC schedule.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Players To Watch

Mississippi State’s passing game is the clearest pressure point in this matchup, and Taylor sits right at the center of it. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping drive a Bulldogs offense that ranks ninth nationally in passing touchdowns and 22nd in passing yards per game.

That puts him against an Oklahoma defense that has been much sturdier than the Sooners’ overall record suggests. Oklahoma has allowed 18.1 points per game and ranks 16th in sacks with 18, so Taylor’s decision-making and pocket management will matter as much as his arm talent. IF he handles that rush and keeps Mississippi State on schedule, the Bulldogs can lean into the part of their offense that has carried them.

For Oklahoma, this game starts with whether Mateer can steady an offense that has been searching for consistency. He leads the Sooners with 1,308 passing yards and 9 touchdown passes, and he also leads them in rushing with 79 yards, which says plenty about how much of the offense runs through him.

The challenge is a Mississippi State defense that has given up points but still creates disruption up front. The Bulldogs have 15 sacks through six games, and Oklahoma’s offense has already allowed 17 sacks while converting just 33.7 percent on third down this season. Mateer’s ability to avoid negative plays and extend drives is a major swing factor. A composed game from him would give Oklahoma its best path to controlling tempo on the road.

When this game tightens, Puckett’s role could become more important than his raw totals suggest. He leads Mississippi State with 210 rushing yards, and the Bulldogs as a team average 176.5 rushing yards per game, giving them a second way to attack beyond Taylor’s passing production.

That balance matters against an Oklahoma front that has been one of the Sooners’ strengths. Oklahoma has 27 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits through six games, so Mississippi State will need efficient early-down runs to keep obvious passing situations from piling up. Puckett does not need a huge volume day to shape this matchup. IF he keeps the offense ahead of the chains, Mississippi State can make Oklahoma defend the full field.

Because Oklahoma has struggled to generate a ground game, Newbauer is worth watching as a possible tone-setter. Oklahoma enters this game ranked 136th in rushing yards per game and 136th in rushing touchdowns, numbers that show how badly it needs more from that phase of the offense.

Mississippi State has allowed 28.5 points per game and carries a minus-3 turnover margin, so Oklahoma has an opening if it can stay balanced and avoid putting everything on Mateer. Even modest production from Newbauer would matter here. A functional run game could help the Sooners shorten third downs, protect the quarterback, and make this road matchup far more manageable.

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