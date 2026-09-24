How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Oklahoma State Cowboys visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV.

The Cowboys are 2-1 after a 59-0 win over Murray State, while the Mountaineers are 3-0 after a 38-27 win over Virginia.

West Virginia has leaned on the run to stay unbeaten. The Mountaineers average 281.3 rushing yards per game and score 40.3 points per game while allowing 19.3.

Oklahoma State arrives with balance of its own. The Cowboys average 221.7 rushing yards per game and allow 18.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1.5-point favorites over the Cowboys.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener rides on Mestemaker's dual-threat game after he authored the biggest win of his young career. He accounted for 426 total yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys' 39-31 upset of then-No. 6 Oregon, completing 26 of 43 passes for 317 yards and two scores while adding 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, including a game-sealing leap into the end zone in the fourth quarter. On the season he is 75 of 114 passing for 882 yards with eight touchdowns against four interceptions.

He now brings that game into a West Virginia defense that allowed 27 points and needed a rally to hold off then-No. 25 Virginia last week. Mestemaker was intercepted twice by Tulsa in Oklahoma State's season opener, and his ability to extend plays with his legs gives the Cowboys a way to sustain drives on the road in their conference opener as long as he protects the ball better than he did that day.

Bowick has emerged as Mestemaker's top target, hauling in 16 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch through Oklahoma State's first three games. Nine of those catches and 178 of those yards came in a two-touchdown outing against Murray State, and his chemistry with Mestemaker also showed up down the field during the Oregon comeback.

Oklahoma State will need him to keep winning matchups down the field rather than settling for short completions if the Cowboys want to string together enough possessions to keep pace on the road in their conference opener.

West Virginia's 3-0 start has been built around Hawkins, who has completed 26 of 38 passes for 477 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions while also rushing 44 times for 322 yards and six more scores through three games. His signature moment came in the Mountaineers' 38-27 win over then-No. 25 Virginia, when he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 123 yards and three more scores, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Hawkins' dual-threat profile, both through the air and on designed runs and scrambles, gives West Virginia an edge at home in its Big 12 opener. If he plays anywhere close to his Virginia level, the Cowboys will have a hard time containing him for four quarters.

Oklahoma State's defense just allowed 31 points to Oregon, and Epps gives West Virginia a weapon built to take advantage of it. He leads the Mountaineers with eight catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 30 yards per reception. Against Virginia he turned in three catches for 92 yards and both of Hawkins' passing touchdowns, including a 29-yard seam route he hauled in before stretching across the goal line, plus a 42-yard catch that set up another score.

That kind of big-play burst is exactly what West Virginia will lean on in its conference opener, with Epps getting behind coverage a key part of the Mountaineers' plan to build an early lead.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia Odds

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