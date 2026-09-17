How to Watch North Dakota vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. North Dakota enters at 3-0 after wins over Long Island (42-21), St. Thomas (62-26) and Portland State (47-23), while Nebraska is 2-0 following wins over Ohio (49-21) and Bowling Green (56-7).

North Dakota has set the early national pace on offense. Jerry Kaminski has thrown for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions, and the Fighting Hawks lead FBS with 1,582 total yards.

Nebraska has answered with its own scoring output. Anthony Colandrea has passed for 497 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception, and the Cornhuskers are averaging 52.5 points per game through two contests.

The Cornhuskers are 24.5-point favorites over the Fighting Hawks at DraftKings, with a total of 51.5 and a moneyline of -4167 for Nebraska and +1467 for North Dakota.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch North Dakota vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Colandrea has Nebraska off to a 2-0 start, and his most recent outing was his best: 20 of 24 passing for 222 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against Bowling Green. Through two games this season he has thrown for 497 yards and seven touchdowns, numbers that lead the Cornhuskers by a wide margin.

He is expected to start against a North Dakota defense that has allowed opponents plenty of room through the air so far this season, in what looks like a chance for the offense to build early rhythm behind Colandrea before Big Ten play begins the following week.

A true freshman, Rule has quickly become part of Nebraska's backfield rotation, totaling 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns through two games. He carried eight times for 88 yards and a score against Bowling Green, and he also leads the team in all-purpose yards with 257.

Rule is expected to see carries again against North Dakota, which has allowed 251.3 rushing yards per game this season according to FOX Sports' team stats. His workload has grown steadily as Nebraska's staff has leaned on the run, and this matchup offers another chance for the freshman to build on an already productive start to his college career.

North Dakota enters at 3-0, and Kaminski is the biggest reason why. He has thrown for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns through three games, both team highs by a wide margin, and he leads the Fighting Hawks in scoring with 66 points. His most recent performance came in a 47-23 win at Portland State.

He is expected to start against a Nebraska defense playing its final nonconference tune-up before Big Ten play. Kaminski's efficiency through three games gives the Fighting Hawks a passing attack capable of testing an FBS opponent even in a lopsided matchup on paper.

Langama has been North Dakota's top playmaker on the ground and in the return game, leading the team with 254 rushing yards and 624 all-purpose yards through three games. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the win over Portland State, part of a kick-return total of 347 yards that also leads the Fighting Hawks.

He is expected to play a central role against Nebraska, both as a rusher and as a return threat. With North Dakota moving to 3-0 behind its running game, Langama's ability to break off a long play, whether from scrimmage or on special teams, is a matchup wrinkle worth watching against an FBS defense.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Odds

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