How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs visit the No. 22 LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mississippi State is 4-1 and LSU is 4-2.

LSU lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky in Week 6 when it was ranked No. 10. Quarterback Sam Leavitt went 25-of-34 for 275 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score, accounting for three of the Tigers’ four touchdowns. Dilin Jones led LSU with 56 rushing yards and caught seven passes for 84 yards.

Mississippi State is coming off a bye after a 56-23 loss at Alabama in Week 5, its first loss of the season. Receiver Anthony Evans III had 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in that game, his second straight 100-yard outing. Quarterback Kamario Taylor is listed as uncertain for this game.

The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs, with a total of 59.5 and a moneyline of -455 for the Tigers and +350 for the Bulldogs.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Anthony Evans III has topped 100 receiving yards in four of Mississippi State's five games, with 574 yards and 5 touchdowns on 40 catches. His best game was 12 catches for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 56-23 loss to Alabama on Oct. 3.

LSU has 6 interceptions in six games, so Evans works against a secondary that takes the ball away. Mississippi State scored 31 against Missouri on Sept. 26 and 23 against Alabama on Oct. 3, and the offense needs Evans at his 100-yard level to stay near those totals.

Mississippi State has scored a touchdown through Sanfrisco Magee in four of five games, 5 in all on 16 catches for 259 yards. Two of them came on 3 catches for 76 yards against Missouri on Sept. 26, including a 43-yard catch.

LSU has 23 sacks in six games, so Magee's deep routes have to develop against pressure. Mississippi State allows 28.0 points per game to LSU's 18.5, so Magee's touchdowns have to keep coming.

LSU's offense runs on Sam Leavitt's 17 touchdowns, 10 passing and 7 rushing, along with 8 interceptions on 173 attempts. He threw for 312 yards at Texas A&M on Sept. 26 and for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns at Kentucky on Oct. 10.

Mississippi State has 13 sacks in five games, and Leavitt has thrown at least 1 interception in each of his last five games. LSU averages 42.0 points per game and lost 35-34 at Kentucky on Oct. 10, so his turnovers matter in games that close.

LSU’s ground game gives Dilin Jones 4.4 yards per carry, with 482 yards and 5 touchdowns on 110 carries. He ran for 106 yards on 23 carries at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 and for 56 yards on 16 carries at Kentucky on Oct. 10.

Mississippi State has 26 tackles for loss in five games, so Jones has to win on first contact. LSU is 4-2, and he has scored in three of his last five games.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Odds

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