How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 7 LSU Tigers visit the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Both teams enter at 2-0, with LSU coming off wins over Clemson (51-10) and Louisiana Tech (45-14) and Ole Miss off wins over Louisville (41-38) and Charlotte (41-9).

LSU's offense has been paced by Sam Leavitt. He has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions, and added five rushing touchdowns through two games.

Ole Miss has leaned on Trinidad Chambliss under center. He has passed for 561 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, and Kewan Lacy has run for 148 yards and three scores.

The Tigers are 3-point favorites over the Rebels at DraftKings, with a total of 58.5 and a moneyline of -158 for LSU and +127 for Ole Miss.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited - ESPN Unlimited - Watch with the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

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Players To Watch

Ole Miss is 2-0 and averaging 41.0 points per game, and Chambliss is the quarterback driving that pace into an SEC showdown with LSU. He has thrown for 561 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception through two contests.

LSU is allowing only 12.0 points and 124.0 passing yards per game, so Chambliss faces his first true stress test of the season. Timing throws and avoiding negative plays keep the No. 8 Rebels from stalling at Vaught-Hemingway.

When LSU crowds the pass rush, Lacy becomes Ole Miss's counterpunch on the ground. He leads the Rebels with 148 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, giving Oxford a physical option behind Chambliss.

LSU is allowing just 18.5 rushing yards per game, which makes every successful early-down run a statement. Lacy getting north-south forces the Tigers to account for the box and opens intermediate windows for Deuce Alexander.

LSU's quarterback picture has cleared up, with Sam Leavitt off the SEC availability report entirely after an earlier doubtful tag. Even so, Jones remains central to the game plan, leading the Tigers with 179 rushing yards while LSU averages 228.0 rush yards and 48.0 points per game.

Ole Miss is allowing 152.5 rushing yards per game. Jones winning early downs gives LSU a way to control tempo and set up the passing game Saturday night in Oxford.

Green (knee) is off the availability report and confirmed for Saturday, and he still leads LSU with 162 receiving yards, making him the clearest pass-catching option for Sam Leavitt.

Ole Miss is allowing 243.0 passing yards per game. Green winning in the intermediate and red-zone areas gives LSU a finishing piece regardless of who is under center.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds

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