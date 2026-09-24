How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI. Iowa is 3-0 after a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa, while Michigan is 3-0 after a 52-17 win over UTEP.

Iowa has smothered early opponents. The Hawkeyes allow 4.3 points per game with 66 rushing yards per game and 110.7 passing yards per game, and average 268 rushing yards per game on offense.

Michigan brings disruption home. The Wolverines allow 13 points per game and rank third nationally with 15 quarterback hits.

Michigan is a 5.5-point favorite over Iowa.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Iowa's offense has run through the Auburn transfer all season, and the numbers show why the Hawkeyes are 3-0. Brown has completed 45 of 62 passes for 473 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions, adding 34 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. He was nearly flawless in the Sept. 19 rout of Northern Iowa, going a perfect 12 for 12 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 17 Iowa now heads to Ann Arbor for its toughest test yet, and Michigan's defense already held then-No. 11 Oklahoma to just 10 points this season.

Diaz has been Iowa's most trusted target through three games, catching 17 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, headlined by an 8-catch, 95-yard day in a 16-13 win over Iowa State. He followed that performance with a role in Iowa's 55-0 rout of Northern Iowa on Sept. 19 that pushed the Hawkeyes to 3-0 heading into this trip.

He now faces a Michigan defense that has allowed just 39 points across three games this season, by far the toughest matchup Diaz has seen yet.

Michigan's dual-threat quarterback has carried the Wolverines to a 3-0 start, throwing for 504 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while also leading the team in rushing with 156 yards and two scores on 33 carries. Underwood was efficient in the Sept. 19 win over UTEP, completing 19 of 25 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 87 rushing yards and a score two weeks earlier in a 17-10 upset of then-No. 11 Oklahoma, and Iowa's defense will need to account for both dimensions of his game Saturday.

Buchanan leads Michigan's receiving corps with 15 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns through three games, a season that opened with a 47-yard, game-winning Hail Mary as time expired against Western Michigan. He added seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in last week's 52-17 win over UTEP.

He now draws a No. 17 Iowa defense that has allowed just 13 points combined across its three wins this season, the toughest test yet for Michigan's passing game.

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds

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