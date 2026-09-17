College Football
Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington
College Football

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 19, 2026 8:08 a.m. ET

The Eastern Washington Eagles visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Eastern Washington enters at 1-2 after losses at Northern Arizona (27-34) and South Dakota (23-41) and a 34-24 win over Northern Iowa, while Washington is 2-0 following wins over Washington State (24-10) and Utah State (16-14).

Washington's defense has set the early national mark. The Huskies lead FBS with six passes defended, and Demond Williams Jr. has thrown for 517 yards and one touchdown without an interception through two games.

Eastern Washington has leaned on Nate Bell for production. He has passed for 781 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and also leads the Eagles with four rushing touchdowns.

The Huskies are 42.5-point favorites over the Eagles at DraftKings, with a total of 57.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington

  • When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Washington is 2-0 to open the season, though FOX Sports notes the Huskies have slipped out of the AP Top 25 despite the record heading into their home date with Eastern Washington. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has directed both wins, completing 50 of 76 passes for 517 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, and adding 117 rushing yards and a rushing score. He threw for 268 yards and ran for 61 in a 24-10 win over Washington State, then followed with 249 passing yards and 56 rushing yards in a 16-14 win over Utah State.

Williams comes off a 2025 season in which he completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions as Washington went 9-4, production FOX Sports has cited in placing him in early Heisman Trophy conversation for 2026. Against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, Williams is expected to keep leaning on both his arm and his legs, the dual-threat combination Washington has used all season.

Eastern Washington is 1-2 through three games as it heads into a road matchup with a Big Ten opponent, and quarterback Nate Bell is the player driving the Eagles' offense. In an Aug. 29 loss to Northern Arizona, Bell completed 30 of 47 passes for 307 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns. FOX Sports data has Eastern Washington's passing offense ranked No. 4 among FCS teams at 260.3 yards per game, with the Eagles throwing six touchdown passes against two interceptions as a team this season.

Bell is also a factor on the ground, with Eastern Washington producing 385 rushing yards on 103 carries and five touchdowns as a team through three games. He is expected to give Washington's defense a dual-threat look in Saturday's 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Bell's ability to extend plays with his legs gives the Eagles a way to move the ball against an FBS defense they have not yet faced this season.

Eastern Washington vs. Washington Odds

Learn more about the Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Washington Huskies game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes