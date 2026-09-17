How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Eastern Washington Eagles visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Eastern Washington enters at 1-2 after losses at Northern Arizona (27-34) and South Dakota (23-41) and a 34-24 win over Northern Iowa, while Washington is 2-0 following wins over Washington State (24-10) and Utah State (16-14).

Washington's defense has set the early national mark. The Huskies lead FBS with six passes defended, and Demond Williams Jr. has thrown for 517 yards and one touchdown without an interception through two games.

Eastern Washington has leaned on Nate Bell for production. He has passed for 781 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and also leads the Eagles with four rushing touchdowns.

The Huskies are 42.5-point favorites over the Eagles at DraftKings, with a total of 57.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Washington is 2-0 to open the season, though FOX Sports notes the Huskies have slipped out of the AP Top 25 despite the record heading into their home date with Eastern Washington. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has directed both wins, completing 50 of 76 passes for 517 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, and adding 117 rushing yards and a rushing score. He threw for 268 yards and ran for 61 in a 24-10 win over Washington State, then followed with 249 passing yards and 56 rushing yards in a 16-14 win over Utah State.

Williams comes off a 2025 season in which he completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions as Washington went 9-4, production FOX Sports has cited in placing him in early Heisman Trophy conversation for 2026. Against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent, Williams is expected to keep leaning on both his arm and his legs, the dual-threat combination Washington has used all season.

Eastern Washington is 1-2 through three games as it heads into a road matchup with a Big Ten opponent, and quarterback Nate Bell is the player driving the Eagles' offense. In an Aug. 29 loss to Northern Arizona, Bell completed 30 of 47 passes for 307 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns. FOX Sports data has Eastern Washington's passing offense ranked No. 4 among FCS teams at 260.3 yards per game, with the Eagles throwing six touchdown passes against two interceptions as a team this season.

Bell is also a factor on the ground, with Eastern Washington producing 385 rushing yards on 103 carries and five touchdowns as a team through three games. He is expected to give Washington's defense a dual-threat look in Saturday's 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Bell's ability to extend plays with his legs gives the Eagles a way to move the ball against an FBS defense they have not yet faced this season.

Eastern Washington vs. Washington Odds

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