How to Watch Duke vs. Miami (FL): TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Duke Blue Devils visit the No. 7 Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami took its first loss of the season at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in a nonconference game and still leads the ACC as the only team unbeaten in league play. Duke has won three straight to climb into the top five of the conference standings and has allowed a combined five points in its last two games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami (FL)

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Walker Eget has been sacked only twice all season, and that protection matters against a Miami front with 24 sacks.

His 7.5 yards per attempt show he can push the ball, and Miami allows 259.3 passing yards per game, so there should be room to throw. He has thrown only three interceptions in nine games, so the Hurricanes are unlikely to get many gifts. Marquise Lightfoot has seven sacks for the Hurricanes, and keeping him clean is Duke's first job.

Eight touchdowns in Duke's last two games belong to Nate Sheppard, who has 17 rushing scores this season.

He ran for 217 yards and three scores at NC State on Nov. 7 after a five-touchdown game against Boston College. Sheppard leads Duke with 1,189 rushing yards and also leads the team in catches with 32. Miami allows just 64.3 rushing yards per game, so his big run of games meets a front that has been hard to move all season.

Darian Mensah has thrown 28 touchdown passes and has four 300-yard games this season.

He has completed 76.8 percent of his passes and has been intercepted only twice, though he threw one in the 31-24 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. Duke allows 186.6 passing yards per game and has 26 sacks, 4.5 from Kevin O'Connor. The Blue Devils have only two interceptions, so Mensah can stay aggressive if Miami protects him and gets off to a faster start than it did in South Bend.

Miami is without Malachi Toney, and Cooper Barkate has 37 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns for Miami (FL).

He caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-24 loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, though he also lost a fumble. Duke has allowed only seven touchdown passes this season, and Barkate will need to turn short throws into scores again. Elija Lofton added seven catches for 113 yards in that game, so Darian Mensah has more than one target to lean on.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.