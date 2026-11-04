How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide visit the No. 15 LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Both teams are 6-2, with Alabama at 4-2 in SEC play and LSU at 3-2.

Both teams are coming off an open date. Alabama lost to Georgia and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks before a 31-20 win over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide average 38.2 points per game.

LSU is 5-0 at home and leads the SEC with 510 yards per game. The Tigers have won two straight since a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky, most recently a 38-17 win at Auburn.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Alabama has seen both ends of Keelon Russell's range in its last two games, from 147 passing yards to 311. Tennessee intercepted him twice, and he answered with three touchdown passes against Texas A&M.

The pocket will shrink in Baton Rouge. LSU has 34 sacks, and Russell has already been sacked 22 times, so quick decisions matter more than arm strength here. He completes 67 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns, which says the offense works when he has time. The first few third-and-long snaps will show whether Alabama can protect him.

Texas A&M gave Rico Scott room to work, and he turned six catches into 156 yards in the 31-20 win. No other game this season got him past 56 receiving yards.

LSU will not give him that kind of space easily. The Tigers allow only 172.8 passing yards per game, so Alabama needs its receivers to win contested balls downfield. Scott averages 15.5 yards per catch and has drawn 20 targets over the last two games, which means the looks are coming his way. Track how many of his catches go for 20 yards or more.

LSU has scored at least 31 points in five straight games, and Sam Leavitt has thrown nine touchdown passes over the last three. His 387 passing yards at Auburn were a season high.

Alabama is the turnover test. The Crimson Tide have 12 interceptions and have returned five of them for touchdowns, while Leavitt has thrown eight this season, none in his last two games. He has also run for eight touchdowns, so Alabama has to account for him near the goal line. His decisions on the first few long throws will tell a lot about this one.

LSU's top receiver has 263 yards in two games since an ankle injury at Kentucky. Jackson Harris is healthy again, and he had nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns at Auburn.

Alabama allows 222.4 passing yards per game, the opening Harris needs. He averages 17.6 yards per catch and leads the Tigers with 634 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. He drew a season-high 14 targets at Auburn, a sign of how much Leavitt trusts him. Watch how Alabama lines up against him on early downs.

Alabama vs. LSU Odds

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