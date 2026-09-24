College Football
How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
College Football

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 26, 2026 8:30 a.m. ET

The Air Force Falcons visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV.

The Falcons are 1-1 after a 38-32 loss to North Dakota State, while the Wolf Pack are 1-2 after a 27-20 loss at Middle Tennessee.

Air Force brings the heaviest run tilt in the nation to Reno. The Falcons average 319 rushing yards per game with the fewest pass targets in the nation and allow 100 rushing yards per game. Nevada opens conference play at home. The Wolf Pack average 200 rushing yards per game while allowing 157.3 on the ground.

The Falcons are 5.5-point favorites over the Wolf Pack.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Nevada

Players To Watch

Air Force's triple option runs through Szarka, and he has carried the load through two games back from last season's broken arm. In the 38-32 loss to North Dakota State, he went 5 of 10 passing for 103 yards and ran 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, pushing his season totals to 34 carries for 139 yards and three rushing scores.

Nevada has dropped back-to-back games to Montana State and Middle Tennessee heading into its Mountain West opener at Mackay Stadium, and containing Szarka's legs will be the first order of business for a Wolf Pack defense still finding its footing.

Long has been the top target in an Air Force passing attack that leans run-first by design, hauling in three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown through two games. That included a 2-catch, 55-yard afternoon against North Dakota State capped by a 20-yard touchdown catch from Evan Medders in the final minute.

Nevada's secondary already gave up 173 yards and two touchdowns through the air to Middle Tennessee's Roman Gagliano, so there's a matchup to watch if the Wolf Pack bite on Air Force's run fakes and Long gets loose downfield again.

Nevada's Mountain West opener needs a spark from its ground game, and Kelley has been the offense's most productive piece all season. He has 281 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries, an average of 6.9 yards per attempt, headlined by a 152-yard, two-touchdown effort on just 11 carries in the season-opening win over Western Kentucky.

Air Force's defense is still adjusting after allowing 38 points to North Dakota State, and establishing Kelley early would take pressure off a Wolf Pack passing game that has struggled to find rhythm through two straight losses.

Jones has the better season passing numbers on Nevada's roster, completing 24 of 40 attempts for 348 yards and two touchdowns for a 139.6 rating, but his most recent outing was costly. He lost a fumble early in the second half of Nevada's 27-20 loss at Middle Tennessee that set up a Blue Raider touchdown and snuffed out the Wolf Pack's comeback bid.

Air Force's defense scored its own touchdown last week on Blake Fletcher's 85-yard interception return, so ball security will be under the microscope again for Jones in the Mountain West opener at home.

Air Force vs. Nevada Odds

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