College Football
Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard joins Illinois staff
College Football

Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard joins Illinois staff

Published Jul. 25, 2023 4:20 p.m. ET

Former Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard has joined the coaching staff at Big Ten rival Illinois as a senior analyst, the Illini football program announced Tuesday.

Leonhard, a Wisconsin standout as a player and assistant coach, led the Badgers for the final eight games of the 2022 season after the firing of Paul Chryst. Leonhard was widely considered the frontrunner to land the permanent head coach job before Wisconsin surprised many outside observers by hiring Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati last November. 

Leonhard went 5-3 as interim head coach, including a win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with Fickell on the Badgers' sideline. 

Leonhard began his playing career at Wisconsin as a walk-on and became a starting safety for the Badgers in the early 2000s, leading the nation in interceptions in 2002 and the Big Ten in 2003. In 2004, he played his final year under then-Wisconsin defensive coordinator and current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who went on to become Wisconsin's head coach from 2006-2012. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After a 10-year NFL career, Leonhard returned to Wisconsin as defensive backs coach in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017, where he remained until Chryst's firing. Chryst was let go after losing to Illinois 34-10 at home in early October.

Leonhard is considered a program legend and fan favorite in Wisconsin and often spoke openly about his love for the Badgers football program, but he opted to leave despite reportedly being offered the chance to return under Fickell. Leonhard now joins fellow ex-Badger coach Bielema at one of Wisconsin's conference rivals. The two teams are scheduled to face off at Illinois on Oct. 21.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Wisconsin Badgers
Illinois Fighting Illini
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice, is in stable condition

Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice, is in stable condition

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes