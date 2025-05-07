Florida's Dijon Johnson charged by police with possession of a gun, synthetic marijuana

College Football
Police have charged Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson with two felonies, including possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanors after his arrest over the weekend while driving a car in Tampa.

Police said they pulled over the car Friday for surpassing a stop signal. Officers detected a "strong odor of burned marijuana" and said Johnson was argumentative during the traffic stop, refusing to exit the gray Dodge Challenger, according to the criminal report filed in Hillsborough County.

Johnson was removed from the car and placed into custody. They searched the vehicle and found marijuana and 8 grams of synthetic marijuana inside a backpack. A black Glock 19 loaded with 17 rounds in a magazine also was found in the car, according to the report.

The gun charge is a second-degree felony. Possession of the synthetic marijuana is a third-degree felony, and the marijuana possession and resisting arrest without violence charges are misdemeanors.

Attorney Tim Taylor told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Johnson has filed written pleas of not guilty to all charges. He said a statement would be released later in the day.

Coach Billy Napier said in a statement the program is "aware of the situation."

"We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes," Napier said.

Johnson, 21, was booked early Saturday and released the following night after posting an $8,500 surety bond, according to jail records.

A 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior from Tampa, Johnson recorded 27 tackles and two pass breakups last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

