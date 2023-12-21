Florida State to discuss future of affiliation with ACC at board meeting
Florida State announced it will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday and a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet published an agenda for the meeting.
Florida State leaders have made it known they are displeased with the school's current situation in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where revenue distributions lag behind that of the SEC and Big Ten. That gap is likely to grow substantially in the near future as new media rights deals kick in for the SEC and Big Ten while the ACC is locked into a deal with ESPN that still has more than a decade left.
Earlier this month, Florida State won the ACC football championship game but became the first Power 5 conference champion to finish with an undefeated record and still be left out of the College Football Playoff.
Any ACC school that wants to leave the conference would have to challenge the grant of rights to be able to get out before joining another league. The grant of rights, which runs through 2036, gives the ACC control over media rights for its member schools — including the broadcast of games in all sports.
In addition, any school that wants to leave the ACC would have to pay an exit fee of three times the league's operating budget, or roughly $120 million.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2023-24 college football coaching hire grades
Lincoln Riley wants recruits 'willing to hang in there' in transfer portal era
2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: Oregon lands former All-Big 12 safety
-
2023-24 College Football Bowl Predictions: Picks, results for all 41 games
Mississippi, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl
With Dylan Raiola, Nebraska's Matt Rhule earns first big win
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite early CFP, bowl picks; Army-Navy
2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, TV channels, locations
2024 SEC football recruiting rankings: Texas, Oklahoma aim to compete at top
-
2023-24 college football coaching hire grades
Lincoln Riley wants recruits 'willing to hang in there' in transfer portal era
2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: Oregon lands former All-Big 12 safety
-
2023-24 College Football Bowl Predictions: Picks, results for all 41 games
Mississippi, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension ahead of Peach Bowl
With Dylan Raiola, Nebraska's Matt Rhule earns first big win
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite early CFP, bowl picks; Army-Navy
2023-24 College Football Playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, TV channels, locations
2024 SEC football recruiting rankings: Texas, Oklahoma aim to compete at top