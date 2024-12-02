College Football Florida State hires Nebraska's Tony White as defensive coordinator Published Dec. 2, 2024 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Florida State hired Tony White to be its defensive coordinator Monday, poaching him from Nebraska after the Cornhuskers posted top-20 defenses in consecutive years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Seminoles nor the Huskers have confirmed White's move, which is pending a state background check. ESPN reported that White is signing a three-year contract.

White replaces Adam Fuller, who was fired last month following a 52-3 loss at Notre Dame.

FSU coach Mike Norvell is moving quickly to fill staff vacancies in hopes of salvaging a recruiting class that has crumpled in recent weeks. National Signing Day is Wednesday, with the transfer portal opening next week.

Norvell formally announced former Arkansas State, Auburn and Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn as his next offensive coordinator.

Malzahn spent the last four seasons at UCF, where his team ranked in the top 10 in rushing and in the top 20 in total offense each of the last three years. He resigned Saturday following a second consecutive losing campaign in Orlando.

"He has one of the most innovative minds in college football and a proven track record of developing elite offenses everywhere he's been," Norvell said in a statement. "His offenses have consistently showcased a tremendous running game combined with explosive plays through the air. I'm thrilled to work side-by-side with Gus again as we elevate the Florida State offense back to one of the elite groups in college football."

Malzahn finished with a 28-24 mark at UCF. He coached at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired in 2020.

Malzahn replaces offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who also was fired following the loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles (2-10) rank 132nd in total offense and 131st in scoring offense (both out of 134 teams). They averaged 15.4 points a game, a considerable drop-off for a program that finished 13-1 last season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"I am excited to be here at Florida State and to help us win championships," Malzahn said in a statement. "It's exciting to work with Coach Norvell, who is someone I believe in as a coach and leader."

While Malzahn is leaving behind a head coaching job, White appears on track to become one someday.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hired White away from Syracuse two years ago, and his work in his short time with the Huskers put him in the mix for head coaching jobs with the Orange, San Diego State and UCLA. He also interviewed for the defensive coordinator's job at Southern California, which earned him a raise to $1.6 million at Nebraska for this year.

White, 45, brought a 3-3-5 base defense to Nebraska and went from 100th in total defense in 2022 to 11th last season, and their points-per-game average dropped from 27.6 to 18.3. Though Nebraska finished this regular season 6-6, the Huskers continued to have a top-20 defense and flourished with defensive end Ty Robinson and linebackers Isaac Gifford and John Butler.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

