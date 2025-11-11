Fernando Mendoza Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team After Week 11 Heroics
In case anyone still has doubts, FOX Sports' Gus Johnson is here to make one thing clear: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has "GOT IT."
Mendoza has led the way for undefeated No. 2 Indiana (10-0), with the Heisman Trophy candidate turning in another great performance in a 27-24 Week 11 win over Penn State. And, for that, Johnson declared Mendoza as the newest member of his "GOT IT" team.
"There's something special happening in Indiana because this dude, he's got the whole state buzzing," Johnson said.
Call it a prediction or just a catchy nickname, but there's a reason why the man they call "HEISMENDOZA" belongs on this list. Johnson hailed Mendoza as "pure calm in the chaos," and he proved that and then some against the Nittany Lions.
Mendoza, who leads the nation with 26 touchdown passes, guided the Hoosiers on a 10-play, 80-yard game-winning drive to preserve their perfect season. He capped the series with a pressure-filled 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with 36 seconds left — and made it even sweeter after his only interception of the game and a punt following a four-play drive.
With Indiana closing in on its first undefeated season since 1945, Mendoza is in position to become a program legend. But, in the meantime, the redshirt junior can bask in Johnson's praise after enjoying, in his own words, the "greatest moment of my career."
Added Johnson, "Say his name with respect, because Fernando [Mendoza's] GOT IT."
