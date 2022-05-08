College Football Ex-Michigan defensive back transferring to Duke 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan football team is losing some depth through the transfer portal, as reserve defensive back Jordan Morant has announced he is transferring to Duke.

Morant, who appeared in eight games over two seasons for the Wolverines, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 210-pound safety was an academic all-Big Ten selection but was unable to earn consistent playing time early on with the Wolverines. After redshirting as a freshman in 2020, Morant spent the bulk of his time on special teams last season.

According to MLive.com, the team expected Morant to have a chance to play his way into the rotation in the upcoming season, especially after the Wolverines lost both of their starting safeties — Daxton Hill was a first-round draft selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Brad Hawkins signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Instead, Morant will head to Duke, where he will have three years of eligibility remaining and figures to receive a larger role.

The Blue Devils enter their first season under new coach Mike Elko after going 3-9, including 0-8 in ACC play, under since-departed coach David Cutcliffe last season.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.