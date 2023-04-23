Ex-Georgia defensive lineman announces commitment to USC
Former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who had two sacks for the national champions last season, announced his commitment to USC on Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder reportedly chose the Trojans over Miami, Texas, Colorado, and others. He was the top overall player available in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, and has three years of eligibility remaining. 247 also ranks USC as the No. 2 team in the transfer portal, behind only Colorado.
The Trojans ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense last, allowing 29.2 points per game. Despite this, USC went 8-1 in regular-season league play in Lincoln Riley's first season, 11-3 overall, thanks to a high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
