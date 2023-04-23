College Football
Ex-Georgia defensive lineman announces commitment to USC
College Football

Ex-Georgia defensive lineman announces commitment to USC

Published Apr. 23, 2023 9:16 p.m. ET

Former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who had two sacks for the national champions last season, announced his commitment to USC on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder reportedly chose the Trojans over Miami, Texas, Colorado, and others. He was the top overall player available in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports, and has three years of eligibility remaining. 247 also ranks USC as the No. 2 team in the transfer portal, behind only Colorado.

The Trojans ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense last, allowing 29.2 points per game. Despite this, USC went 8-1 in regular-season league play in Lincoln Riley's first season, 11-3 overall, thanks to a high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Busch's 'lucky' win caps eventful Talladega finish
NASCAR takeaways: Kyle Busch's 'lucky' win caps eventful Talladega finish
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes